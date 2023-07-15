Former Miss SA, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene has accomplished a fine accolade

The published kiddies author took to her Instagram multimedia to celebrate her qualification

Her post was filled with applause, notably from a group of former Miss SAs

Former Miss South Africa, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, is the latest definition of beauty with brains. She has bagged an MBA from a prestigious university, Wits.

Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene has obtained her MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand. Images: @kunene_ntando, Cornel van Heerden/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene celebrates Wits win on Instagram

The 2016 title holder took to her Instagram to announce her new qualification, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of the Witwatersrand ThisaLIVE reported:

She posted a series of videos and pictures to celebrate her new accolade, captioning the snaps with a quote from Dr Angela Lee Duckworth taking about grit being passion and perseverance for very long-term goals:

"Yesterday was MAGICAL! ‍#GirlsWithMBAs."

The following post was a video of the beauty queen walking across the stage to celebrate her accolade, which she captioned: "A moment.":

Praise pours in for Ntandoyenkosi's MBA qualification:

Kunene received a shower of praise for her achievement. A notable applause came from her formers, Miss SA 1994, Basetsana Kumalo, Miss SA 2015, Liesl Laurie, and Miss SA 2019, Zozibini Tunzi:

More people clapped for the clever beauty:

@sinhlemahwayi congratulated:

"Congratulations, we are finally here, why do I feel like it's ours? Lol, thank you for sharing some moments of your win with us. Congratulations."

@blue_mbombo praised:

"You’re allowed to look like this when you’re an MBA graduate."

@melzinbala said:

"Congratulations Ntando!"

@iam_bathuleesile confessed:

"If could say don’t envy you right now would lying."

@hulisaniravele affirmed her:

"YOU DID IT JOE!!! Biggest and heartiest congratulations Ntando! What an incredible achievement!"

Wits University applauds Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

The university took to its official Facebook page to celebrate with the new MBA holder affirming her as an official three-time holder:

Azania Mosaka graduates from Wits

In another graduation story by Briefly News, veteran broadcaster Azania Mosaka bagged her second qualification from Wits University.

The former Metro FM radio host was applauded by the institution and her fraternity for her Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, which she aced with a distinction.

