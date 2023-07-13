TV personality Unathi Nkayi took to her social media with a message of gratitude

She posted a throwback on her Instagram, which reminded her where she was over two decades ago

Her contribution to the industry has been felt, and her followers affirmed her in the comment section

Afro-pop singer Unathi Nkayi took her followers down memory lane, thanking them for their support.

Unathi Nkayi celebrates her 22 years in the entertainment industry. Images: @unathi.co, @ardent_one.

Source: Instagram

Unathi give gratitude with an Instagram video

The Thembisile hitmaker posted an Instagram video titled GRATITUDE, a throwback from 2001, presenting the popular music competition Coca-Cola Pop Stars.

She captioned the video:

"In 2004 I was pregnant with my firstborn as I hosted Pop Stars South Africa. Never in a million years would I have expected to have had such a wonderful career for this long. This morning let me thank you SouthAaa for your love over the last 22 years. Here’s to another 22 with you. CAMAGU."

Minnie Dlamini responds to Unathi's video

The person to respond to the video was media personality Minnie Dlamini TSHISALIVE reported:

"I remember this!!! From watching you growing up to calling you an industry colleague and SISTER is mind-blowing."

The former Idols SA judge responded:

"Isn’t it Minnz? From when Nako would literally run away when he would see you through the sliding door to him now braaing for us. Yhoooo!"

The duo's friendship blossomed in the public's eye over the years. Unathi pledged her loyalty and support for the Homeground presenter, more after her highly publicised split from her husband, Quinton Jones.

Unathi Nkayi marks 22 years in showbiz, thanks Mzansiii

@hypress had lost track of time:

"Wow girl, 22 already? Haaa, we've been here. Do you ever remember when we met at that audition?"

@edwardbillion said:

"Oh wowser, this feels like izolo nje."

@tellingstorieswithaone had an epiphany:

"Bathong!️ Now I know I am grown. I remember watching this and I was almost a teen by then. What a throwback! Lord!️"

@diso15 felt nostalgic:

"My goodness! I was in Grade 4 and remember how I would impersonate you while my friends would be Jamali, wow!"

@nomcebo_msane remarked:

"We love you @unathi.co, you are such an inspiration.️"

