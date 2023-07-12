Nomcebo Zikode has documented another of her globetrotting adventures on social media

The Jerusalema hitmaker has been travelling around the world since her rise to fame

She sure must be having fun living the dream of many with her luxurious lifestyle

Mpumalanga native Nomcebo Zikode is living her best life in the US and has decided to check in the gambling den capital of the world.

Grammy Winner Nomcebo Zikode is having the time of her life in Las Vegas. Images: @nomcebo_zikode

Nomcebo Zikode spends time in Las Vegas

The Jerusalema hitmaker took Instagram six fabulous pictures of her time in Sin City, Vegas Wednesday, 12 July.

Dressed in high-heeled mules, a big hat and a dark patterned kaftan, she captioned her post: "Stars glow brighter in Vegas":

Her post received praise from her peers and followers:

@cleonicci_meloney hyped the star:

"It’s the second slide for me."

@jacintangobese reminded her:

"Take over the world!"

@keneilwe3908 said:

"She looks so amazing."

Jerusalem hitmaker tours New Jersey

The songstress is still touring the world and previously made a trip to Newark, New Jersey. Looking stylish, she was clad in a black outfit, rocking a Dolce and Gabbana handbag.

She captioned her post, 'Take a ride with me as I show you the world', suggesting that she was about to embark on a globetrotting adventure:

Her fans raved about her new adventure in the comment section:

@gerda_senat gave her a shout-out from Haiti:

"Have a good time my lovely Nomcebo, great from Haiti."

@sphe4243 was ready for the ride:

"Show us, my queen!"

@mvuleni22 asked:

"What are you doing in New Jersey?"

Forbes Women Africa Awards Nomcebo Zikode

The songwriter lives in her answered prayer era, but nothing could have prepared her for her second big win in 2023.

Forbes Women Africa awarded her the Top Entertainer Award, IOL, reported. The star was still trying to make sense of her new reality:

“For me to be recognised by big brands such as Forbes, I’m feeling so grateful. I'm feeling honoured. Thank you so much for recognising my talent."

She took her win to her Instagram page:

South African musicians stun at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Briefly News previously reported about the star's maiden win for the year, and it was huge!

She, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, broke the internet after bagging a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance on their song Bayede.

Their win became one of South Africa's biggest pride.

