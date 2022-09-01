Nomcebo Zikode is on a travel adventure in Europe, and she showed South Africa how much fun she is having

Mzansi songbird Nomcebo Zikode let her supporters know that her home country is on her mind even though she is having adventures overseas

Fans of Nomcebo Zikode flooded her comments with reactions as they showed the musician a lot of love

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nomcebo Zikode is making sure that her fans are updated on her globetrotting. Indlela hit singer Nomcebo Zikode looked at peace in a series of pictures from Romania.

South African singer Nomcebo Zikode has been sharing her travel experience in Europe with loyal followers. Image: Instagram/nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode's pictures had fans fawning over her. The songstress' fans were happy to hear what Nomcebo Zikode said was on her mind even though she was halfway across the world.

Nomcebo Zikode reminded of Mzansi while in Romania

Nomcebo Zikode shared some stunning Instagram pictures while looking out onto Romainian waters. Nomcebo looks gorgeous in a bright yellow shirt and ripped jeans. The songstress was the picture of relaxation as she accessorised with oversized sunglasses and took some pics on a yacht.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nmcebo's followers have been getting Instagram travel content as the singer has been on a trip around Europe. Fans were full of compliments as they raved about her looks, while others begged the singer for new music.

@papa_palie commented:

"Mmm, you look amazing lala konje wez Romania?[Why are you in Romania]"

@flora.maya.7737 commented:

"New song please @nomcebo_zikode"

@khayambejeni commented:

"Love that yellow shirt on you. Keep well and safe travels.We love you!"

@ndumie_kwazi commented:

"Wagcina nini ukuba seMzansi weNomcebo? [When last were you in Mzansi?]"

@azar.africa commented:

"Are you recording music nje kodwa Sisi ? Phela awukakaqedi ngathi we still need more of your talent"

thabisile_zikhali commented:

"Superstar."

Fans share hilarious reactions to pic of Black Coffee living it up in the UK

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee lives by the mantra, 'Work hard and play hard'. The star, making strides at home and internationally, had peeps scratching their heads with his recent post.

The star trended on Twitter over the weekend when he bagged the International Achievers Award at the #SAMA28. His three children accepted the award as he could not attend the awards ceremony.

Taking to his Twitter page, the DJ Black Coffee, currently in the UK, posted a picture while winding down at a Starbucks. The star's fans couldn't help but make jokes about Black Coffe drinking some coffee.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News