A stunner took to social media to share snaps of her new VW, which has received praise from a few Mzansi celebs

The lady struck a pose next to her new hot hatch that looks like it packs some serious power under the hood

Peeps congregated in the comment section to praise her on her achievement, with some popular names giving her a shout out

A stylish woman took to the socials to celebrate her new VW with some surprising Mzansi celebs commending her for her achievement.

A stunner shared her new VW hatchback on Instagram, and some celebrities congratulated her. Images: @somesay_lola/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

@somesay_lola showed off her new whip on Instagram and drew an unexpected crowd of very familiar faces. A brand new car is a sign of one reaping the rewards of years of hard work and dedication.

Jessica Nkosi, Moozlie, and Amanda du-Pont were some of the famous peeps who came out to support the fashionable woman on her very proud achievement.

The car in question is a sporty VW. The stunner poses in front of it, holding up her keys, and in a video that plays next, you can see her sitting comfortably in the car. A VW is the defacto luxury vehicle for many Mzansi peeps that love a sporty-looking whip that packs a punch.

Mzansi peeps also came to congratulate the woman on her accomplishment. Check out the comments below:

amandadupont said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

moozlie commented:

"You go girl!"

jessicankosi mentioned:

"Congratulations beautiful!!! So proud of you ❤️"

lootlove2 shared:

"Congratulations Boo! "

larona_moagi_ posted:

" Congratulations babe!"

tshepivundla commented:

"Congratulations love ✨"

leratomakgethaa said:

"Nnnncaaaah cuzzy congrats little one."

zeexonline shared:

"Yaaaaas Somesaaay Congratulations baby!"

