A beautiful lady shared her best traditional outfit and had socials interested in her cultural looks

The woman was wearing Xhosa attire and had Mzansi men on the net eating out of her hand

Netizens assumed that she was getting married because of her fabulous style of dress

Sinoyolo must have wanted to break the internet by sharing such a gorgeous snap. No wonder people thought she was off to get married, or something extravagant like that.

One beauty showed off in a traditional Xhosa outfit, and she slayed it. Image: @sinoyoloxoxo_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@sinoyoloxoxo_ dismissed her followers' assumptions that she was getting married on the day the picture was taken. However, netizens were not letting go of the joke and continued to call her "makoti" (bride).

The males in the comment section were so blinded by @sinoyoloxoxo_ 's natural beauty that they claimed to be her hubby and were willing to pull up their socks in order to make her a real makoti.

When posting her picture, the Xhosa girl from Mphondoland shared a few of her clan names, and her relative clan ululated and called her other clan names to shower her with praise.

The absolutely gorgeous lady was dressed in a captivating black and white umbhaco and a isiqhova. She did not wear any beads but looked understated, neat and classical in a truly less-is-more inspired look.

@khayabelani reacted:

"No, it's game on ☝️"

@sipsznd said:

"So happy for you mama ❤️"

@noluzuma commented:

"Semhle Koti ❤ (Such a lovely bride)"

SA wowed by king Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s son’s super cute looks: “Hmmm”

In another story, Briefly News reported on a Zulu prince who served Mzansi with hotness in his traditional attire, and socials went bonkers over his looks.

A woman on Facebook did South Africans a favour, sharing the latest photos of Prince Jubezizweni kaMisuzulu on the net.

The Zulu prince was the ultimate showstopper in his traditional gear, and people in Mzansi let it be known under Sibahle's comment section. One of the comments read:

"Indoda yam phela lena. (This is my man.)"

