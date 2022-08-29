Netizens called out an immature man for removing a gorgeous-looking lady's eyelash extension in a club

South African women are no strangers to facing harassment, with the country having dismal metrics related to gender-based issues

Mzansi peeps rallied behind the woman, with many asking why the act was done in the first place

A woman got her eyelash extension removed without her consent in a club, and South Africans are not having it.

Mzansi chastised a juvenile gent for taking off a beautiful woman's eyelash in the club. Images: ToniQue Don'Boulevard Malaisha/ Facebook, FG Trade/ Getty Images

ToniQue Don'Boulevard Malaisha posted the shocking video on Facebook, which drew many comments from Mzansi folk.

The video begins with the unknown man walking up to the woman with a phone in hand, while another guy talks to her in the club.

The man then just shockingly pulls the eyelash extension from the woman's face and celebrates as he walks away.

South African women are sadly no strangers to this kind of situation. The country has recorded poor statistics and facts regarding gender-based issues, with women being harassed and/or assaulted on a daily basis.

Mzansi peeps rallied behind the lovely-looking lady and her deeply embarrassing experience, asking why anyone would do such a thing. Read the comments below:

Fikile Mlangeni posted:

"Why would anyone do that though?"

Sharon Carter Renders commented:

"But why would anyone be so mean?"

Samkelindlovukazi YakoNdaba said:

"Foolish person who did this to this young lady. Akuhlekisi nje."

Mo Mookgo mentioned:

"But this is so wrong!"

Fidel Fonseca Sooko shared:

"It has to be South Africa where the respect for women is 2% in winter and 0.02% in summer."

Tumi Naome Boikanyo posted:

"This isn't funny. It's bullying."

Thabo Montana Mdlalose asked:

"This is not funny, where is the respect for women?"

