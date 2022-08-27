A hardworking lady shared her struggles on her socials and hoped to get productive advice to help with her problem

The woman expressed how difficult it was juggling work and school, and was fortunately met by people who understood and felt her pain

South Africans sent the young woman words of encouragement and advised her on ways to reach the finishing line

One gorgeous hun wants a lot for herself and juggles working and studying to achieve her big dreams.

An exhausted lady shared that she finds it strenuous to juggle work and school. Image: @Oley_Mnqai/Twitter

Recently, multitasking the two has been weighing hard on @Oley_Mnqai. She tweeted that she would not recommend studying while working to anyone.

Some of the tweeps who responded to her post shared that they are in similar positions to @Oley_Mnqai, where they too were struggling to cope with managing everyday life routines, working and still having to find time to study in between all that.

Other people who had successfully gone past working and studying advised Oley_Mnqai to keep a motivated mindset and prioritise her time efficiently.

@sharo_shaz commented:

"I'm currently studying and working. Then there are still kids."

@Georgia19800887 replied:

"I recently begged for a day off because I had an exam on Monday and I couldn't study with the kids on weekends. It's rough."

@Driza84 said:

"Throw in there four kids and a husband... I don't know what I am doing. Not sure if I'm going or coming, yoh!"

@StoneOogies responded:

"It's doable, just need to cut a few things. Good luck and God bless."

