Gone are the days when women couldn't work and earn a living, and one strong-willed hun wants to cover her own bills

Thando Ngcobo shared her views and experiences in her relationship and advocated for better treatment of men

She posted her controversial beliefs on the net, and Mzansi paid attention and gave their opinions on the matter

Thando Ngcobo had a few words for women in SA. She insisted that men in relationships should not be expected to pay for their partner's bills.

In her public statement, she said that boyfriends and fathers should have separate roles in all women's lives and pleaded with all ladies not to get the two twisted.

She listed the average cost of maintaining her stunning looks, which amounted to a little over R1 000, and added proudly that she doesn't depend on her boyfriend to keep her looking fresh.

She wrote:

"Y'all females need to stop viewing men as walking banks."

After seeing the post, Nicky Alade took it upon herself to share it and tagged a popular Mzansi podcast. Thando's statement was viewed by many people and had socials in a heated debate over her controversial post.

Take a look at some of the people's opinions on the matter:

Khanyile Mahlathi commented:

"The point here is to do everything for yourself, and the guy will do what he can do since he loves you. Usisi wam lo, is trying to kill this toxic phrase of "indoda must" because whatever.

"I can't give you money as your man under the idea of "indoda must." That won't be enough because uzondshiya (You'll leave me) because there's always a guy who can give more than another. When women get called civilised prostitutes for doing that, you'll cry. Relationships are meant for joint growth, and not for one-sided selfish outcomes."

Ntsikelelo Scott Nonkeyizana said:

"Naturally, a man has the responsibility to provide for the family, and this includes his wife and kids. If you are not yet married but are in love with each other, with an aim to get married, you both have a responsibility to take of each other regardless of gender.

"When you get married, your assets and money becomes one, and it's called joint estate. A woman who truly loves you will never allow you to spend your money recklessly, either on her or anything, but will direct and advise you with aim to build you. Anything else other than this is just prostitution or using each other."

Sechaba Boani added:

"You go, girl. This thing of depending on another person builds dependency syndrome, and if there is even such a term. I believe she is financially and mentally free from the chains of patriarchy."

