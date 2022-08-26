Friendly neighbourhood hero BI Phakathi is at it again, and this time he spoiled two energetic brothers in a very kind, patient and understanding manner

The philanthropist has built up quite the repertoire for assisting the less fortunate and has shown an abundance of selflessness

South Africans applauded the famous friendly man for his patience with the kids, who some found to be a little too excited

Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi knows how to give, and he did it again by spoiling two brothers and showing patience and kindness while doing so.

Well-known humanitarian BI Phakathi gave a pair of rowdy and excited boys a shopping spree, which South Africans appreciated. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

BI Phakathi is a name that many peeps on the socials are familiar with because of his excellent track record of being a good Samaritan, and this Facebook post proves it.

The lengthy video also shows the depth of how caring BI is. It begins with him asking the boy's mom to go shopping. Once at the store, the two boys' overzealous antics ensue, with toys and many other items being pulled off the shelves.

Throughout the rest of the video, BI Phakathi asks the boys what else they want and need and what is also clear is his patience with the pair, who may not be the most considerate at times.

Nonetheless, Mzansi loved the video and commended the do-gooder for his consistent work, while some were not too pleased with the boys for not being thankful enough. See the comments below:

Denner Sealey said:

"They went a bit overboard, I would have liked to see more appreciation on their part."

Alison Jones shared:

"These kids were so excited they had toys, etc they probably never had in a long time, thanks for treating them and making them happy."

Allyson Kansley commented:

"One can be poor, that's no excuse for children to be so ill-mannered. Thank you, BI, for your love and patience towards all. God bless."

Ntombikayise Dladla mentioned:

"Wow! What a great human being ❤️"

Tendai Chirinda said:

"Keep up the good work!"

Karen Smith shared:

"Wow! That's awesome! We love you here in Nassau, Bahamas."

