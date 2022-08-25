BI Phakathi helped a struggling man buy a cool drink on a warm day after seeing him get turned away because he was short on money

The humble man was overcome with emotion when BI gave him a can of Coke along with a large sum of cash

The people of Mzansi love the work BI does and were touched by this clip and the man’s undeniable gratitude

BI Phakathi has warmed the hearts of Mzansi once again. This time he helped a homeless man buy a coke after seeing him get turned away because he did not have enough money.

BI Phakathi helped a homeless man buy a cool drink and his act of kindness warmed hearts. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

The humble man sells recyclable items that he collects on the streets so that he can eat. BI was touched by the fact that the man shares his earnings with his “friends” and proceeded to help him out.

Sharing the heart-warming clip on his Facebook page, BI explained how the man was just thirsty, however, his circumstances did not allow him to drink. Buying the man a simple can of Coke changed his entire day, and that is when BI blessed him with over R1000 in cash.

The man promised BI that he was going to share the money with his friends. The smile on his face and the gratitude that radiated off of his being will have you thinking someone is chopping onions!

“He was thirsty and tried to buy a drink, he was told he is short of money to buy a drink and he was disappointed.”

The people of Mzansi thank BI for making another deserving person’s day brighter

There is no denying that this man was humble and extremely grateful. The fact that he shares his money with others who are less fortunate, speaks volumes. People thanked BI for another amazing act of kindness.

Take a look at a few of the beautiful comments:

Ndlovu Joana said:

“The old man got the shock of his life. May God take care of you BI so that you accomplish his mission.”

Olivia van der Wath said:

“Thank you BI for helping this gent he was so grateful that he said he's going to share with someone else may our Lord bless you abundantly stay safe God's blessing over you Shalom ”

Ambitious Potso said:

“I like the part where he lost count ..keep pushing boss...make a difference one person at a time.”

Baarata Nunubae Masilo said:

“BI you're an inspiration yourself you reach to my neighborhood, like I would like to be everywhere like you, some of the videos even make me cry✊✊”

