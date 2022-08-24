BI Phakathi has done it again and this time, he bumped into a very sick man with chronic illnesses

The starving gent had a blessed day after he met the popular South African humanitarian, who bought him a bunch of groceries

A viral video of two men from the opposite ends of society in Mzansi warmed the hearts of many TikTok viewers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Famous South African philanthropist BI Phakathi shared a video touching a man's life whose hopes had run dry.

SA thanked BI Phakathi for his humanitarian ways of helping those in need. Image: BI Phakathi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

In his latest clip, the humanitarian stumbled upon a man who said he had cancer and tuberculosis. The hungry man looked thin and very weak from lack of nutrition.

BI Phakathi conversed with the man, who told him that he hadn't eaten in ages.

After asking him his go-to question to find out what the starving man needed, the good man did what he is known for and blessed the frail man with loads of groceries. In appreciation, the grateful man thanked his good Samaritan and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I only see people eating on TV, and today it's me."

Captioning his post, BI wrote:

"This man was dropping from being hungry and this happened at the end. #kindness"

Click on the video below:

Take a moment to see some of the comments below:

janmdluli said:

"Good work, Mr Phakathi."

Anita king 89 replied:

"Siyabonga, bhuti!"

Tshokofasto2000 reacted:

"❤️President"

Lindie reacted:

"God bless you, my brother."

user8667303153983 said:

"God bless you ❤"

دان wrote:

"Crying! God bless you, Sir."

BI Phakathi gives make-over and food to homeless boys in uplifting video, Mzansi appreciates his kind deeds

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that the humanitarian had taken two young homeless boys shopping for food and clothes.

South Africa's feel-good and famous philanthropist BI Phakathi made some Mzansi peeps shed a tear when he gave two homeless boys a makeover and took them grocery shopping in a heartwarming video.

BI Phakati has an outstanding track record on TikTok for helping the less fortunate, often asking what they need and gladly helping them without any hesitation, even going so far as to insist on giving generous aid.

The clip shows the wonderful journey of the down-and-out men slowly changing into stylish-looking dudes.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News