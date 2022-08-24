A charming mum and son duo baked together in a video that filled the hearts of South Africans with sweetness

The delightful boy is seen doing a lot of the mixing and tasting, while the watchful mother does her part as well

Mzansi adored the brief clip, wanting to make sure that the hardworking young man got fairly compensated for his work

An endearing mum and son made Mzansi hearts pump custard after a video of them baking together was posted on social media.

An eager son and his caring mom baked together in a video that made Mzansi swoon over the pair. Images: @_Onezwa/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The delightful duo's baking activity was posted by loving mum @_Onezwa and has received love from viewers on Twitter.

The clip starts out with ingredients sprawled about the kitchen counter, with the next frame showing the young professional chef pouring some ingredients into a bowl.

A few frames in, you can see the watchful mother helping as well, adding more yummy additions into the bowl. The clip ends off with a well-deserved treat for the little amateur cook and older co-chef.

The video has received a positive reception from Mzansi tweeps, who also advocated for the adorbs chef to get compensated fairly. Check out the responses below:

@Kamogelo_MN said:

"I hope this young king is getting paid. Otherwise, I know a very good labour law attorney."

@AcyMjv mentioned:

"'Sipheke lento' at least he’s giving you a bit of credit because we all know Phods does all the work..."

@_Nwai commented:

"I hope my chef is being compensated, Shirley! He is taking time out of his busy busy schedule!"

@_Mpilontle_ shared:

@YoliShade commented:

"The way you are with Phododo, you're so gentle and patient with him and it reminds me of baking with my gran when I was younger. Love this."

@Monatseng said:

"Why did you give him small dough please, he's a big boy."

@noms_minmats shared:

"I need the apron... my son loves baking with me too!"

Source: Briefly News