Tito Mboweni was at it in the kitchen once again, and this time, he shared pictures of his niece's cooking

The former finance minister has gained a notorious reputation online for his interesting cooking techniques

Mzansi was initially impressed with the cooking process but eventually poked harmless fun at the final outcome

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The former finance minister is at it again with his kitchen antics, and this time he was accompanied by his niece, who did the cooking.

Uncle Tito's pictures of his niece's cooking caused a Twitter stir, with many saying she is the better cook. Images: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter, Blomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tito Mboweni shared his culinary escapades on Twitter once again, where tweeps were initially sceptical of how his cooking seemed to have improved, with this caption posted:

"Dinner loading. I set the table. Nice."

Uncle Tito's cooking has grown quite infamous within the socials, mainly because of the different ingredients and the oftentimes unorthodox style of cooking. This time around, his niece did the cooking, and many noticed the improvement in the method.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi found the initial cooking process surprisingly good, but tweeps went right back to the usual light-hearted roasting once the outcome was shown. See the comments below:

@MTRADEBE_SA posted:

@ThokozaniM_21 said:

"It’s a family thing."

@Selogadii mentioned:

"Tonight ke dinner for two, o kreile motho nah "

@tseepati shared:

@lemo_machola commented:

"It runs in the blood neh."

@BiancavanWyk16 said:

"She is definitely a good cook! Take notes Sir"

@Phuthigadi mentioned:

"Drowning the chicken is the order of the day in that family. So much water bathong. No man."

@TorresJanuary4 posted:

@ernest_tobeni shared:

"We noticed that you did not cook clean neat vegetables and no 1kg garlic "

@iamthobani commented:

"Manje nonke in your family cooking is not a make sure? Kazi lengxavungxavu uyoyiphekela yiphi indoda "

Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen, Mzansi split as some claim former finance minister’s cooking is improving

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on Tito Mboweni, who loves cooking, and makes it a well-known fact among South Africans.

Those who follow Tito Mboweni on social media are familiar with his regular cooking content.

South Africans are not shy to criticize the former finance ministers cooking. Tito Mboweni is never taken aback as he continues to share his kitchen creations.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News