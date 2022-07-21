The former finance minister of South Africa, Tito Mboweni, is back at it with his notorious recipes

Tito Mboweni's favourite past time is cooking, and he enjoys sharing his culinary adventures with South Africa

Netizens were merciless with their reviews of Tito Mboweni what cooked recently, but some were less horrified

Tito Mboweni loves cooking, and he makes it a well-known fact among South Africans. Those who follow Tito Mboweni on social media are familiar with his regular cooking content.

SA has an entertaining former finance minister in Tito Mboweni as he regularly shares his cooking that netizens always drag until now. Image/ Getty Images/Brenton Geach/Gallo Images/RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not shy to criticize the former finance ministers cooking. Tito Mboweni is never taken aback as he continues to share his kitchen creations.

Netizens divided over Tito Mboweni's latest dish

Tito Mboweni shared his latest concoction on Twitter as the former minister cook what looked like a stew. While most remained firm in their criticism of Tito Mboweni's cooking, some were kind this time around as they saw some improvement in his cooking.

@JayShidzinga commented:

"An improvement kokwani."

@JTeishi commented:

"This looks good minister."

@Queenie92231374 commented:

"Beautiful without tomatoes. "

Other netizens stand firm in their disdain for Tito Mboweni's cooking. Many dragged the dish as per usual.

@inganekaNgcobo commented:

"Dinosaur in the pot."

@Pume_Zuma commented:

"Why must everything be so so untidy though. "

@_m_unique commented:

"Kante wena o ntate o mo byang ?what is this? "

Source: Briefly News