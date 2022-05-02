Tito Mboweni has the people of South Africa puzzling over his unwavering passion to learn how to cook

Sharing another one of his meals on social media, Tito himself admitted that it wasn’t looking good at all

The people of Mzansi were bust over the ridiculous amount of carrots old Tito put into this lamb stew

Cooking isn’t for everyone. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni tried to make a lamb stew that turned out to be a pool party for 3kgs of carrots, LOL!

Tito Mboweni put so many carrots in his stew that the people of SA were certain it was a carrot stew, not a lamb stew. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Retirement seems to be treating old Tito well, however, his new found passion for cooking has left some people questioning his decision. My guy, sometimes we just have to accept defeat.

Taking to Twitter with another one of his attempts to make a hearty home meal Tito shared that his lamb stew did not come out as he expected. Our main man could not have added more carrots if he tried.

“Trying my best to make a lamb stew. Not looking promising!”

The people of Mzansi take this “carrot stew” to the Twitter streets

Shame, Tito really is having no luck in the kitchen. Some feel he needs to give up on his dream of becoming the Black Gordano Ramsey… because wow!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MahlodiJR said:

“ did you wash those carrots you didn’t even peal them!! You took from the garden and straight to the pot ”

@ganymedeworld said:

“This is a carrot stew, nothing more nothing less. At best, it’s gonna be a lamb flavoured Purity.”

@VusiSambo said:

@Laboroa1 said:

