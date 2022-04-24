Tito Mboweni refuses to give up on his dream of learning to cook like a Master Chef, even if he’s constantly failing

Posting another one of his attempts to wow his stomach, even Tito himself admitted this time that it might be a disaster

The people of Mzansi cannot believe he is still at it and told the retired politician to just get a live-in cook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social media with another one of his wild cooking extravaganzas, and like last time, it turned stomachs.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shocks Mzansi with another one of his dishes. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Tito is taking his retirement very seriously. Trying out new things and diving into the world of social media head first, our guy is living his best ex-politician life.

Taking to Twitter with a snap of his most recent dish, Tito dropped jaws and left peeps busting yet again. This concoction does not look right, my guy!

“I don’t think that this will end well. Not looking good. Keep the Faith!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi scream over Tito’s “keep the faith” dish

Well, there really are no words to describe what this one-pot wonder is trying to cook up. The people of SA took to the comment section to discuss the matter, some feel Tito should just give in and hire a cook, shame.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ScottLubabalo said:

“Mr Boweni I respect your in Retirement or doing some private jobs.

“Couldn't you at least not share your "Food experience or trials" and as a person that was a governor.

“To allow your conscience to kick in.

“How many in KZN DONT EVEN HAVE HALF BREAD.

"ISAZELA ”

@krugersville said:

“How many dogs you cooking for, baby.”

bm_phosa said:

@AzaniaMandy said:

Tito Mboweni “Torments” Saffas With Yet Another One of His Culinary Attempts, Posts Pics of Meal Prep Online

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni posted a pic of his meal's ingredients along with a stew he prepared on Twitter. He added his latest meal to a growing collection of meals that he posts online.

Sensing that his online following is growing, Tito Mboweni cheekily tweeted:

"Don’t tell my family WhatsApp group that I tweeted this."

Source: Briefly News