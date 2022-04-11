Former finance minister Tito Mboweni posted a collection of pictures that showed his meal's ingredients and his stew in a pot on Twitter

Tweeps giggled when they saw the former minister's ingredients as they included garlic and tomatoes, a constant feature in his meals

While peeps cracked jokes about his cooking, some people defended his meal prep and gave him some tips

South Africa's former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni posted a pic of his meal's ingredients along with a stew he prepared on Twitter. He added his latest meal to a growing collection of meals that he posts online.

Sensing that his online following is growing, Tito Mboweni cheekily tweeted:

"Don’t tell my family WhatsApp group that I tweeted this."

Peeps were treated to yet another one of former finance minister Tito Mboweni's cooking skills through pics that he posted online. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were tickled by Tito Mboweni's ingredients. Tweeps commented about the former Finance Minister's apparent love for garlic and tomatoes. Some peeps defended Tito Mboweni's cooking while some gave him some tips for future cooking adventures.

@PMac_thepimp said:

"Eating for you is just vibes neh?The taste doesn't really matter, as long as you can chew and get full?"

@Judaeda3 said:

@Phathutshedzo__ said:

"At least you can have fun with food, unlike the majority of people in this country."

@Collen_KM said:

"As a celebrity I am putting a bounty on Tito's tomato and garlic supplier, who ever brings me his head will get to take a picture with me."

@colar_me_black said:

@MuziMzimela said:

"I always like all the ingredients as you prepare but once you cook, I'm like, God, intervene."

Tweeps defend Tito after Nando's pokes fun at his questionable cuisine

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Tito Mboweni's cooking seemed to have everyone both talking and laughing. And if you've seen any of his Twitter meals you'll know why. The latest to poke a little fun at Tito's notorious cooking skills was none other than the ultimate roasters, Nando's.

Twitter user TheeRealSibo took to the app to share a picture of a big bowl of noodles that he had prepared using a lot of water and some spicy Nando's sauce. The noodles, however, did not look too appetising.

Nando's, who seemed to agree commented that the Twitter user was a pupil from the "School of Tito." Twitter users quickly came to Tito's defence, saying that the noodles could not be from Tito's school since they didn't have garlic or tinned fish - foodstuff that Tito is famous for using in his famous Twitter dishes.

