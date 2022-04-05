Saffas had a field day teasing Tito Mboweni over a pic of himself he posted on Twitter, enjoying time in nature

The pic shows the former minister positioned on the top of a hill, for which he offered no explanation

Peeps joked that climbed the hill to hunt for rabbits and pleaded for a rabbit stew recipe, while others marvelled at how witty Tito Mboweni is

Former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, shared a funny pic of himself on Twitter where he was positioned on a hill. He scantily captioned the pic, which opened up room for Saffas to crack funny jokes.

Alluding to the pic in his post, Tito Mboweni only said:

"And now?!" as he feined surprise.

Tito Mboweni sent Mzansi howling with laughter after posting a pic of himself placed on the top of a hill. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps on TikTok couldn't help but crack hilarious jokes after seeing the pic posted by Tito Mboweni, who some have dubbed "uncle". Ignoring how glaringly obvious it was that the snap was photoshopped, peeps teased that Tito had climbed the hill for his next meal.

@Charmzo_man made reference to Mboweni's cooking:

"You went hunting for your next meal. Bring back the rabbit MR, we wanna see how it's cooked."

@ChaukeKBK said:

@Johan82224709 said:

"Climbing the mountain takes grit, determination and focus. However be mindful not to slide down the slippery slope of blinded power and selfish achievements especially in that new suit and shoes. Success is always achieved by team work."

@RichardSalu1 joked:

@pulllie said:

"No boring moments with you Mr Honorable! Yours is what I call a quality life well lived and I feel happy to be an observer of such!."

