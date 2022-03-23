Mzansi's favourite social media-inclined politician took to Twitter to share a portrait of himself with an hilarious caption

Tito Mboweni's unimpressed and comical reaction has South African social media users howling

Mzansi could not help but troll the former finance minister and shared amusing comments about the portrait

South Africa’s former minister of finance, Tito Mboweni has social media users laughing out loud. He took to Twitter to share a picture of the portrait of himself with the caption:

“The artist failed me!!”

Former SA finance minister, Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his disdain for a portrait of himself. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

His hilarious unimpressed reaction has Mzansi trolling Mboweni with many saying that the portrait looks spot on.

Social media users reacted to the amusing post.

@ModisakengMusa commented:

"This artist is actually very good! This is exactly how you look minister!"

@Shimanejosie commented:

"Creativity always fails, the artist was way too good on this one it's better than real you."

@Bongs86535707 shared:

"Now you know how we feel about you in parliament."

Source: Briefly News