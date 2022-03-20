South Africa's former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, celebrated his 63rd birthday on Wednesday, 16 March

He took Twitter to share that the only present he received was a bottle of Macallan Rare Cask scotch whiskey

A disappointed Mboweni made it known that his friends forgot to send him gifts to celebrate the occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi’s former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, didn’t have a really happy birthday in March. Taking to Twitter, he shared a tweet revealing that his friends forgot about his special day on Wednesday, 16 March.

Former SA finance minister, Tito Mboweni, shared what he got for his 63rd birthday on Twitter. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images, @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

He shared photos of a bottle of scotch whiskey, Macallan Rare Cask, and shared that it was the only gift he received. He captioned the post:

“Let all those who want to know and investigate, know that this is the ONLY birthday present I received. All my friends forgot to send presents!! So many friends, one gift!!”

Mzansi’s favourite uncle seemed quite disappointed at the lack of interest, love, and support from his loved ones while celebrating the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African online users poked fun at the post as they advised the creative self-taught chef how to best enjoy the expensive beverage. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@DavidMVM:

“Knowing you, Governor… that bottle might go in the fridge.”

@osipuka

“I am sure he will use Coca-Cola as dash.”

@SthuleMthabela commented:

“James Bond's favourite.”

@KeswaNomkhosi reacted:

“Happy birthday babe, Tito Mboweni.”

@davidkau1 said:

“They’re not your friends, Leadership. No more tin fish for them.”

Tito Mboweni shares 'protein-rich meal' he wanted to serve guests

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported Twitter’s favourite uncle, Tito Mboweni, took to social media to share some photos of some quality time spent with loved ones as well as the interesting meal he wanted to serve them.

The tweet features happy images of himself and his visitors from Limpopo as well as one of a rather interesting meal of what appears to be fried locusts.

The former finance minister captioned the post:

“Sometimes, I wanted to feed the visitors with this protein concentrated meal!! @golimpopo”

South African online users have shared their take on the peculiar dish. Many expressed that they were concerned for the well-being of the visitors.

Source: Briefly News