Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni shared photos of some time spent with visitors from Limpopo

The Twitter post also features an image of an interesting lunch of fried insects that Mboweni wanted to treat them

He said the meal was high in protein, but Saffas aren’t too convinced the guests will be going back

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter’s favourite uncle, Tito Mboweni, took to social media to share some photos of some quality time spent with loved ones as well as the interesting meal he wanted to serve them.

The tweet features happy images of himself and his visitors from Limpopo as well as one of a rather interesting meal of what appears to be fried locusts.

Tito Mboweni shared an image of the meal he treated guests to recently. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The former finance minister captioned the post:

“Sometimes, I wanted to feed the visitors with this protein concentrated meal!! @golimpopo.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African online users have shared their take on the peculiar dish. Many expressed that they were concerned for the well-being of the visitors. Check out some of their comments online:

@karabo_ramotlou said:

“Lord be with the visitors.”

@radebeh commented:

“Are these locusts? It looks like visiting your house is an adventure into 'Fear Factor' TV show.”

@selbyssambo wrote:

“I am saving this post to show my great kids in the next two decades. I will tell them that, this is what we mean when we say locust. They've been finished by the great men known by Titus "Tito" Mboweni. Phela se milwa na ntumbuluko kokwani. Five should be enough.”

@Atang_Atang21 reacted:

“Yho! I'd puke for 40 days and 40 nights.”

@Tebogo_Evelyne asked:

“Do people still eat tinghiya.”

@KhethukuthulaL3 commented:

“I miss those grasshoppers... Good proteins.”

@mralexfew said:

“They will only visit once if you feed them that.”

Tito Mboweni is not about that chicken feet life

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni is living his best retired life, and finally he got to roast someone’s cooking instead of being the one to be roasted.

Living alone and cooking for himself, Tito claims to be quite the chef, however, that is not what the people of Mzansi believe.

Taking to social media, Tito shared a picture of a widely loved Mzansi dish – chicken feet. The former politician made it clear that you will never see this on his plate.

Source: Briefly News