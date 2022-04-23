A hungry man took to social media with a snap of his questionable lunch and had peeps sharing theirs

Twitter user @Bulumko_Jacky enjoys shoving a whole banana in a slice of fresh white bread, just like that

Many people were right there with our guy on this one while others shared their favourite odd sarmie fillings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man took to social media with a picture of his questionable lunch which turned out to be a favourite of many. Ain’t nothing like a deconstructed ‘banana bread’, LOL.

Twitter user @Bulumko_Jacky has social media users sharing their fave sarmie fillings. Image: Twitter / @Bulumko_Jacky

Source: Twitter

Banana bread is definitely something many South African citizens hold dear to their hearts. However, an actual banana slapped on a slice of white bread, now that’s not something you see every day, is it?

Twitter user @Bulumko_Jacky shared a picture of his lunch online, making it clear that peeps need to try it before the judge. The man took a whole entire banana and wedged it between a slice of white bread… it’s a sight!

“Y’all know nothing. Lunch time. ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Homies share their weird and wonderful sandwich fillings

This post had people flooding the comment section with their favourite sandwich fillings that most would not even dream of trying. Turns out, this combination is a widely loved favourite.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lesh_nodded said:

“I know exactly what that is. Have you tried snacks with bread?”

@Gem_inii said:

“Tomato Frito’s with butter ”

@Khanya_Nolz1 said:

“I love this but for supper with peanut butter.”

@KingYaManyoRa said:

@Swenkie_Sithole said:

Woman's food gets Mzansi talking: "Can I be part of the family"

In other foodie news, Briefly News reported that South Africans love their food, especially when it's a delicious home-cooked meal. Palesa (@Felicia_Mojaki) got peeps talking after she shared two pics of some of her homemade meals to Twitter.

The first image had mouths watering as it contained mear, rice, potatoes, beans, a green salad and beetroot. The second image Palesa shared was a beautifully plated ensemble of a dessert containing milk tart, chocolate much more.

Palesa's post quickly went viral as South Africans commented on her impeccable presentation skills.

Source: Briefly News