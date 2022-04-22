A social media user Sed (@sedpillay) creatively merged two funny videos which have Mzansi netizens impressed and amused

The post features a video of him singing the SA anthem with another viral clip of a woman groaning after accidentally hurting herself

According to him, this is the only acceptable national anthem duet in the country and peeps have lauded him on his humour

A creative and witty gent took to social media to share a video revealing his unique rendition of how South Africa’s national anthem should go.

Sed created a new and hilarious duet of South Africa's national anthem. Image: @sedpillay/TikTok, @kateylorrell/TikTok

Source: UGC

Online user Sed (@sedpillay) creatively merged a video of him singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika with another viral clip of a woman @kateylorrell accidentally bumping herself over the edge of the bed and making a groaning noise to match his singing.

According to Sed, this is the only acceptable national anthem duet in this land.

Saffas could not help but laugh at the man’s sarcastic TikTok post and took to the comments section to respond accordingly, praising him for maximising the opportunity to use the already viral video to bring about even more laughter.

Elisabeth Manduell replied:

“This is the best one.”

Saysha Thomas845 reacted:

“And it’s the South Africans who come up on top of this trend! Well done sir.”

Lyndelle Carrissa Mo shared:

“The one we all needed.”

Thrishen14 remarked:

“No one can beat this one.”

Joel Kaplan reacted:

“You are brilliant.”

Kyle Maddocks said:

“Best one I’ve heard.”

demoslayer82 wrote:

“Ladies and gentlemen I present a masterpiece.”

Shxlin.moodley commented:

“Nah this is way too creative.”

