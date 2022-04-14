An amusing video of a vibey woman falling off a boat has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip posted by shared on Facebook by Future House Music shows her dancing and moving backward before falling into the water

Although the viral post boasts over 28M views, many netizens are not sure they believe the fall was real

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman’s jol on a boat ended abruptly after she fell off the boat while dancing to a vibey tune.

In a video shared on Facebook by Future House Music, the woman dressed in a floral dress can be seen dancing to some music while onboard a boat.

A woman's fall into the ocean had peeps amused in disbelief. Image: Future House Music/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She is seen moving backward as she continues to dance, before landing on her bum on the edge of the boat and falling into the ocean.

“It's almost weekend and what is better than diving right into it!” the post was captioned.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Reacting to the viral video with over 28M views, several peeps were not convinced her fall was a mistake, but rather acted out for the sake of creating a funny video.

Sarah Young commented:

“Very graceful but definitely full of drink and no idea she was going to fall! Was so funny.”

Kent Aljera Ken said:

“Awww what a lucky day, but I love the music.”

Maria Luisa Simon replied:

“Well- rehearsed. That fall was graceful and classy. Seems to me. You can swim a mile Therefore you're cut off!! No more alcohol for the rest of the day please.”

Ange Lane wrote:

“Lucky no sharks or great whites. Glad you can swim.”

Paris Sofroniou responded:

“How quickly she fell overboard I hope she could swim and someone saw her fall I don't find it funny.”

Paul Cubbon reacted:

“Her dancing is as bad as her pretend fall, get dancing and acting lessons, love.”

Woman’s risky dance lands her on the floor

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter while watching a video of a woman ending up on the floor after attempting a risky dance move

The clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently and sees a man and a woman dancing together at groove. A few seconds in the woman, who was dancing on top of a small stool, loses her balance and falls on her back.

In a second clip of the same video, the intoxicated man can be seen laughing and recounting the awkward incident in his mother tongue.

One can only hope the woman didn’t sustain any serious injuries after the night of fun went south.

Source: Briefly News