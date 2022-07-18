Tito Mboweni found an old picture of himself that had him remincing on the good old days when things were simpler

Sharing the picture online Tito was never preparted to get roasted the way that he did, guy thought he looked cute

The people of Mzansi made it clear that they do not see much difference between the man in the snap and out guy Tito now

Former Minister of Finance of South Africa in the government Tito Titus Mboweni shared a picture of himself from his younger days and got shredded on social media. Peeps are sure he was born this way as the man’s always looked “mature”, shame.

Tito Mboweni loves a good throw back picture, but this one got him a hot seat on the grill. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

Tito has become a social media favrouite of the people of Mzansi since his retirement. No matter what our guy posts he gets flames, just like he did with this throw back snap.

Taking to Twitter, Tito shared a picture form when he was a young man while reminiscing on the simplicity of his life and all that he has to come. Ah, imagine he knew then what he knows now.

“To be young…”

Mzansi peeps rip old Tito to shreds, claiming he was never young

While, people had questions for Tito after seeing this pic. Either the man ages well or he’s always been ages, lol, because there is not much difference besides the beard. Shame, Tito never catches a break.

Take a look at some of the hella salty comments:

@joseph_kalimbwe said:

“This is must be different type of being young heh. But anyways, let me concentrate on the problems in Ndola and Sesheke.”

@Mdu__MJ said:

“So you think you were young here no wonder it takes you and your friends so long to vacate that parliament.”

@wavyabey said:

“You’ve been old your whole life”

@TshepisoReal said:

