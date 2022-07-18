A man had to look at his bill a few times before realising that he was being taken for a fool at the groove

Twitter user @uPeace_ got a slip that was about to have him pay R200 tip on a bill he only spent R150 on

The people of Mzansi claim this is what happens when you stay at the groove too long, people rob you

You better watch out when you at the groove because the waitrons are coming for your green, baba! A man almost got tricked into paying a R200 tip on a R150 bill, but luckily, all he had to drink that night was tonic water.

A man had to look at his bill a couple of times just to make sure he was seeing right when he saw a tip of R200 on a bill of R150. Image: Twitter / (@uPeace_)

It is nothing new that server people try and take advantage of intoxicated patrons… hospitality is a tough game and people need to eat.

Twitter user @uPeace_ shared a picture of a slip he recently received that had him tripping. Our guy bought six tonic waters amounting to R150, but was slapped with a tip of R200… Something just does not add up, and you don’t have to be a mathematician to see it either.

“Please where on earth has the tip got to be more than the actual bill???”

The people of Mzansi cannot believe the cheek of this club

While people should expect to get taken for a ride when chilling at a club at 2am… being this shameless about it is just jaw dropping. Peeps cannot believe that the waitron went this extreme and labelled the situation a crime if they ever did see one.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@UberMimz_15 had a laugh:

“It was for time wasting. You came to the club and only bought tonic water.”

@thfctm has been burnt:

“Went to a certain chesa nyama yesterday and ended up paying the waitress a rather large tip for taking our meat from the counter to the braai stand. Moral of the story: Robbery occurs in broad daylight as well.”

@ayandaxo_ was shook:

“There’s still space for gratuity...”

@nthabeemosh wasn’t surprised:

@OwenKubekz had words:

Man at groove wears girl's pumps to get in, Mzansi in stitches: "Kanti do they all smell?"

In related news, Briefly News reported that most Saffas can tell of a funny groove story or two, but one about borrowing a strange girl's shoes to be allowed into a venue is almost unheard of.

That is the story of one Mzansi man, @IamTumz, who took to social media to let his followers in on the strange experience he once had.

The tweet read:

"I once went to groove in Soweto wearing flip flops, they wouldn’t allow me in, and some girl borrowed me her pumps."

