Edwing Sodi has denied claims that he is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Karen Zulu

This comes following a wedding invitation that was posted on social media after being posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Sodi refuted the claims saying he will investigate the issue to find out who started the fake rumors

Edwin Sodi has assured Mzansi that he is not getting married anytime soon. Sodi's utterances come days after a wedding invitation suggesting that he was about to tie the knot went viral.

Sodi made headlines a few weeks back following allegations that he had dated some of the famous celebrities in Mzansi from Thuli Phongolo, Mihlali Ndamase, and even Minnie Dlamini.

Responding to the wedding invitation posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Sodi said he was not getting married to Karen Zulu yet.

According to The South African, The flamboyant business told close friends that the rumor was fake. He said:

“Someone with a mental issue decided to create a wedding invitation and post it on social media. This is beyond sick!

I"’m not getting married. I will one day, but this wedding is a fake story. I’m trying to get to the bottom of who posted that phoney invitation. Some people have their own intentions, but it’s just crazy that someone would go to this extent. It’s a nonexistent story."

City Press added that Edwin Sodi said he was disgusted that the person even chose to share personal details like his home address. He added:

“Karen and I are fine. We’re okay. Unfortunately, this person shared information about where I live. I don’t mind humor and [harmless] practical jokes, but when it goes as far as sharing someone’s residential address, it becomes dangerous."

