Lalela Mswane is trending on social media as South Africans shower the stunner with praise

The reigning Miss SA made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Miss Supranational pageant

South Africans flocked to social media to celebrate the law graduate who made the country proud

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africans are beaming with pride after reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane's big win on Friday.

Lalela Mswane made the country proud when she became the first black woman to be crowned Miss Supranational. Image: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who was the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, clinched the Miss Supranational crown at an event in Poland on Friday, becoming the first black woman ever to wear the crown.

Peeps headed to Twitter to celebrate Mswane's win, which, according to her, is not for her alone but all South Africans. Many South Africans revealed that they were proud of Lalela.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Lady_Blvck wrote:

"Her name is Lalela Mswane. Miss South Africa 2021, Miss Universe 2nd runner-up & Miss Supranational 2022."

@Official_MissSA added:

"Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali. Once again history has been made . We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you, @Lalela_lali. You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. "

@BOKAMOS15865880 noted:

"I guess South African people were right, Lalela wasn't meant to be Miss SA she was meant to be more than that When you are God's favorite child Grace will always locate you. Congratulations again baby super proud of you❤️ #MissSupranational2022."

@Mpumelelonkosii commented:

"The Miss SA organisation knew exactly what they were doing when they decided to send her back to an international stage, it could have only been her #MissSupranational2022."

@PageantsRSA added:

"Just like Zozibini Tunzi was the first woman to wear the Miss Universe Mouwad crown, Lalela Mswane becomes the first woman to wear the Miss Supranational crown. Your skin colour doesn't have to define you anymore, you are poweful beyond measure❤️ #misssupranational2022."

Big Brother Mzansi star Thatho Mokoena steps in for Minnie Dlamini on the Homeground, SA can't keep calm

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thatho Mokoena is finally living her dream of being a television presenter. The star proved that she could kill both TikTok and television when she showed off her presenting skills.

The Joburg-based dancer left her fans beaming with pride when she announced that she was guest presenting the popular television show Homeground.

According to The Daily Sun, Thatho Mokoena and Fiso were standing in for the show's presenters, Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu, who were unavailable. The stunner headed to her Twitter to share a clip of her proud moment, much to the delight of her followers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News