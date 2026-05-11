Social media is buzzing after a video of Babalwa M and business mogul MySol appearing very cosy together surfaced online

The pair were captured during Babalwa's performance, where MySol can be seen dancing very closely behind her while she sings for the audience

The footage has sparked intense dating rumours across social media, with fans wondering how Babalwa M's ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Momo, would take it

Kelvin Momo trended after Babalwa M was seen being cosy with businessman MySol. Images: Babalwa M/ Facebook, MDNnewss/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The internet is buzzing following the leak of a viral video featuring Amapiano sensation Babalwa M and business mogul MySol looking very comfortable in each other's company.

The footage, which was captured during one of Babalwa’s live sets on 9 May 2026, shows the pair sharing a surprisingly cosy moment on stage, where as Babalwa performed for the crowd, MySol was seen dancing closely behind her, sparking an immediate wave of curiosity and conversation among those in attendance and thousands more online.

MySol, real name Solly Soza Modibela, is the founder and CEO of MySol Holdings & Logistics, operating a large fleet of earth-moving machines, trucks, and transportation vehicles. He is also no stranger to the limelight, as he is known for his collection of luxury and specialised vehicles, having recently splurged on a custom Rolls-Royce.

Babalwa M and MySol had a surprisingly cosy moment on stage during her performance. Images: Babalwa M/ Facebook, jackson_rem/ Twitter

Source: UGC

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However, this latest appearance alongside Babalwa M has put him at the centre of a different kind of attention, as fans shift their focus from his business achievements to his personal life.

In recent years, the mining mogul was rumoured to be dating influencer Mihlali Ndamase, but those reports were never officially confirmed as the pair seemingly refused to feed into the rumours. His latest sighting with Babalwa M has reignited speculation on whether the married businessman has soft-launched a new, public relationship.

Watch MySol and Babalwa M's video below.

Social media reacts to MySol and Babalwa M's video

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi has a lot of questions about the alleged relationship, with several people wondering how Babalwa M's ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Momo, would react to the news. Read some of the comments below.

HermaineM reacted:

"Y'all check on Kelvin Momo."

Kgothatsoxo joked:

"Kelvin Momo isn’t missing any gigs after this. In fact, expect 3 albums a year from now on."

maximuss_88 said:

"I feel sorry for my boy Momo. He'll never miss any gig anymore."

mzuzups wrote:

"This is the equivalent of seeing your high school chick, picked up by a car while you're walking with her."

Imlebs claimed:

"My Sol has finished these celebrities, even Penny Ntuli, she's always booked at My Sol's parties."

IamthabangK added:

"Momo can't compete."

Fans are worried about Kelvin Momo after Babalwa M was seen being cosy with MySol. Images: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

MySol splurges on a new mansion

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MySol's latest purchase, a breathtaking multi-million-rand mansion.

While the mogul and his peers celebrated his latest moves, the conversation online was different as online users speculated on the source of his wealth, waiting patiently to see whether he too would be linked to a corruption scandal.

Source: Briefly News