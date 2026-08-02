Anele Mdoda took to X on Saturday, 1 August 2026, to publicly defend Tyla after a fan asked her thoughts on the ongoing discourse

The discourse centres on claims that Tyla is being used to paint South Africa's image negatively, drawing backlash from Nigeria and the US

Mzansi rallied behind Anele's fiery response, with many showing solidarity for both Tyla and South Africa

Anele Mdoda clapped back at people who trolled Tyla. Image: zintathu, tyla

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda isn't staying quiet. The South African media personality came out swinging on X (Twitter) on Saturday, 1 August 2026, after a fan asked for her take on the heated conversation around Tyla being used to cast a shadow over South Africa's global reputation.

The debate has been brewing for some time. Critics, including voices from Nigeria and the United States, have been using Tyla's rise and her associations with South Africa to highlight what they describe as the country's troubling stance on immigration and xenophobia. Nigeria, in particular, has been especially vocal, with threats to boycott Tyla's shows following her decision to cancel her Lagos concert amid xenophobia-related threats.

Anele defends Tyla

When user @ja8son asked Anele directly for her thoughts on the discourse, Mdoda did not mince her words. Rather than a measured diplomatic response, she chose full-throated support for the Grammy-winning artist.

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"They can discredit her all they want, we will credit and debit and balance and account and accountability and ledger!!!! Konke," Anele wrote, leaning into accounting metaphors to make her point: for every attempt to tear Tyla down, her supporters would build her right back up.

The post struck a nerve with Mzansi, quickly gaining traction as fans and observers piled into the comments.

South Africans broadly agreed with Anele's stance, with many drawing parallels to how other prominent South Africans abroad have faced similar criticism.

@phungula_BC pointed to Trevor Noah as another target of the same narrative:

"They also didn't spare your friend, Trevor Noah. They've been all over his pro-South Africa tourism video saying how could he promote RSA internationally when the country is 'anti-immigrant' and 'Xenophobic'."

@Nomonde_chom kept things short and punchy: "Bese reverse i transaction mabasnyela!!!"

The broader sentiment online was clear: many South Africans feel that Tyla, much like Noah before her, is being caught in a political crossfire that has little to do with her music and everything to do with geopolitics.

Anele Mdoda defended Tyla amid the discourse. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Anele roasts Vuyo Biyela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda took to X on Saturday, 25 July 2026, to clown the Mzansi Magic show Kwa Baba over one character's habit.

Her one-liner response to a fellow fan's post had over 500K views and sent Mzansi into a frenzy in the comments.

Source: Briefly News