South African singer Tyla has won her second Grammy Award with her hit single, Push 2 Start

The songbird impressed fans and critics with her epic win, officially marking her place on the global stage and ending the years of "one hit wonder" claims

However, the debate surrounding her win was intense as the online community argued whether the singer was deserving of her award

Tyla won her second Grammy Award. Image: Xmasixolemange

Source: Twitter

South African songbird, Tyla, is officially a two-time Grammy Award-winner after securing a win for her song, Push 2 Start.

On 1 February 2026, the 68th anniversary of the ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, dubbed "music's biggest night" and hosting some of the world's most-celebrated musicians.

The awards were hosted by world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah, who, along with Tyla, proudly represented South Africa at the prestigious event.

Nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, Tyla beat fellow musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido and Eddy Kenzo, earning her second Grammy.

The awards shared the announcement on their official Instagram page on 2 February, along with photos of Tyla on the red carpet, wearing a vintage Dsquared2 Fall/ Winter 2013 gown.

"That’s GRAMMY-Winning Tyla to you! Tyla won Best African Music Performer award for ‘PUSH 2 START.’"

At the 2024 ceremony, Tyla secured her first Grammy at just 22-years-old for her Amapiano-infused Afro pop hit Water. Push 2 Start was released several months later on 9 October, serving as Tyla's lead single to the deluxe version of her acclaimed debut self-titled album.

Her Grammy win fell on the heels of Tyla's 24th birthday on 30 January, making it a memorable and special birthday present to herself.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the singer's epic win. However, it wasn't long before a debate ensued, with critics arguing whether Tyla was indeed deserving of her Grammy.

See the Grammy Awards announcement below.

Social media debates Tyla's Grammy Award

In the comment section, the online community argued that Nigerian singer Davido was more deserving of the award than Tyla. Read some of their comments below.

gift__diamond said:

"Davido deserves it more, though."

goddessawele argued:

"Tyler’s songs don’t sound African and don’t reflect African originality or culture. Nothing in her music truly represents Afrobeats or African musical roots, yet the Grammys keep rewarding her in African categories. Africans should be the ones nominating and voting for African music, not outsiders who don’t fully understand the sound, the history, or the genre. This isn’t hate toward her as an artist; it’s about authenticity and fairness. Davido clearly deserved the award. His music represents Africa, the culture, and the global impact of Afrobeats, no debate."

teetalkmedia_pr claimed:

"Using Davido for PR and gifting unknown songs the Grammy, we know what you are."

Meanwhile, Tyla's fans and fellow South Africans celebrated her win.

Radio personality and former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said:

"Big congratulations to TYLA for her 2nd Grammy win for Best African Music Performance Category for PUSH 2 START."

nolitha_lita celebrated:

"A Grammy Award winner! @Tyllaaaaaaa, congratulations, we are so proud of you."

sk_bliss cheered:

"@Tyllaaaaaaa is one of our greatest exports, and she represents us well. Congratulations, baby. 2x Grammy winner."

Tyla graces the cover of Vogue China

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared stunning photos from Tyla's cover shoot for Vogue China.

The songstress spoke about her music and what staying true to her original sound meant for her.

