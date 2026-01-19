Grammy-award winning singer Tyla looked stunning as the cover star for the Vogue China January 2026 issue

The songstress had a photo shoot in Malibu, California, for the magazine and shared what her music sounds like

South African fans sang Tyla's praises, and they gushed over her stunning looks and amazing body

Tyla was on the cover for the Vogue China January 2026 issue.

Source: Instagram

Grammy-award winning superstar Tyla continues to leave a global footprint as she appeared on the cover of Vogue China for their January 2026 issue.

The Water hitmaker stunned as she posed in front of the scenic Malibu beach in California, USA.

Sticking to her iconic signature style, which has garnered her much praise over the years, Tyla kept things minimal, wearing backless tops and tiny ripped jeans. Showing off skin, legs, and her stunning physique.

The Johannesburg-born star stuck to the wet theme and wore her bob wet. She later switched things up with stunning designer dresses and even added a motorbike for the night shoot.

How Tyla describes her sound

Despite her growing global success, Tyla ensures that her music stays true to her authentic sound.

She told the magazine, “My music is a mixture, many different sounds and genres stitched and cut together into something made for me,” she said, adding that Water was when she discovered her true voice. “Now, as you can see, I think my music keeps evolving. I keep drawing more and more inspiration from the influences around me.”

Describing her sound as a colour, Tyla said orange is the most fitting due to its warm and energetic nature.

This is Tyla's second Vogue cover, as she was previously featured on British Vogue. She will also once again shine globally as she is nominated at the 2026 Grammy Awards under the Best African Act category.

Tyla was on the cover of Vogue China, January 2026.

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to Tyla's cover shoot

Mpho.pho reacted:

"I’m so happy Tyla is focusing most of her energy on the rest of the world and not the USA."

Random_zulu said:

"She did say she wants to be a global popstar. Tyla to the world. Between China and India, there are 2 billion people and a growing pop culture."

Sashas responded:

"I’m happy to see @tyla on here cos people love her songs over there on Red Note."

Thetruthisthegospel stated:

"She is supermodel material, effortlessly. So many talents in one person."

Tyle surpasses Miriam Makeba

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's three hit songs entered the Billboard US 100 hits charts.

This massive record was held by Miriam Makeba, but Tyla has snatched the top accolade with her hit song Chanel.

Makeba's hit song Pata Pata broke records many years ago and remained undefeated, that is, until Tyla rose to fame. In addition to this, Chanel has amassed 31.9 million streams on Spotify, becoming Tyla's most popular song on the platform.

