Tyla Stuns As Cover Star for Vogue China January 2026 Issue
- Grammy-award winning singer Tyla looked stunning as the cover star for the Vogue China January 2026 issue
- The songstress had a photo shoot in Malibu, California, for the magazine and shared what her music sounds like
- South African fans sang Tyla's praises, and they gushed over her stunning looks and amazing body
Grammy-award winning superstar Tyla continues to leave a global footprint as she appeared on the cover of Vogue China for their January 2026 issue.
The Water hitmaker stunned as she posed in front of the scenic Malibu beach in California, USA.
Sticking to her iconic signature style, which has garnered her much praise over the years, Tyla kept things minimal, wearing backless tops and tiny ripped jeans. Showing off skin, legs, and her stunning physique.
The Johannesburg-born star stuck to the wet theme and wore her bob wet. She later switched things up with stunning designer dresses and even added a motorbike for the night shoot.
How Tyla describes her sound
Despite her growing global success, Tyla ensures that her music stays true to her authentic sound.
She told the magazine, “My music is a mixture, many different sounds and genres stitched and cut together into something made for me,” she said, adding that Water was when she discovered her true voice. “Now, as you can see, I think my music keeps evolving. I keep drawing more and more inspiration from the influences around me.”
Describing her sound as a colour, Tyla said orange is the most fitting due to its warm and energetic nature.
This is Tyla's second Vogue cover, as she was previously featured on British Vogue. She will also once again shine globally as she is nominated at the 2026 Grammy Awards under the Best African Act category.
SA reacts to Tyla's cover shoot
South African fans sang Tyla's praises, and they gushed over her stunning looks and amazing body.
Mpho.pho reacted:
"I’m so happy Tyla is focusing most of her energy on the rest of the world and not the USA."
Random_zulu said:
"She did say she wants to be a global popstar. Tyla to the world. Between China and India, there are 2 billion people and a growing pop culture."
Sashas responded:
"I’m happy to see @tyla on here cos people love her songs over there on Red Note."
Thetruthisthegospel stated:
"She is supermodel material, effortlessly. So many talents in one person."
