Tyla is on a league of her own after three of her hit songs entered the Billboard US 100 hits charts

This record was held by Miriam Makeba, but Tyla has snatched the top accolade with her hit song Chanel

Makeba's Pata Pata broke records many years ago and remained undefeated, that is, until Tyla rose to fame

Tyla had the most Billboard US 100 hit songs.

What does Tyla have in common with Miriam Makeba? Well, both ladies have made Billboard US 100 hits history.

This time, it is Tyla who is standing tall after making her third entry into the prestigious US charts.

How Tyla defeated Miriam Makeba

After Chanel became her most popular song on Spotify, Tyla entered the hotly contested Billboard charts and defeated Miriam Makeba.

Decades ago, Makeba released the smash hit Pata Pata which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard US 100 hits. For the longest time, Makeba held the crown, but Tyla rose to fame and snatched it.

Tyla first made her presence known with Water which climbed to number 7 on the charts. After that, she released her smash hit Push 2 Start which was her second solo song to enter the chart at number 88.

Now, Chanel became Tyla's third song to grace the charts at number 94!

Tyla has beaten Miriam Makeba on the Billboard US 100 Hits.

More Tyla wins in 2025

Just recently, Briefly News reported that Chanel has amassed 31.9 million streams on Spotify, becoming Tyla's most popular song on the platform. Thus dethroning her breakout single, Water, which has 1.2 billion streams.

The song entered the Spotify Global Daily Top 50 chart, peaking at number 48. What made the song popular? Well, it went viral on TikTok after the dance challenge received more than 2 million videos and endorsements from celebrities like Ciara.

Chanel also gave Tyla an impressive 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her number 186 in the world.

Adding to her 2025 wins, Tyla set the record for the biggest Asian tour by an African artist. She sold out a 20,000 capacity Impact Challenger H3 Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. And then in Tokyo, Japan, she sold Ariake Arena, which holds 15,000 people.

In the Philippines, Tyla sold out another 15,000 capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena, and she then performed at the Indian Sneaker Festival with over 20,000 fans singing to her music. The singer also headlined 10,000 capacity Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain twice and 8,000 Singapore Expo Arena.

In awe over her success, Tyla took to X and thanked her supporters for showing up for her We Wanna Party Tour. "Wrapped up #wwptour for the year. Gonna miss y'all OD!!!! Every place I visited was so beautiful, the people, the food, the country itself. I’m so lucky to have you guys!

Tyla wears Chanel on public transport

In a previous report from Briefly News Tyla was spotted wearing Chanel in a Toyota Quantum taxi.

Fans went wild over the unexpected juxtaposition of the global star sporting high-end designer wear on public transport, admiring her humility.

