Tyla Surpasses Miriam Makeba With the Most Billboard US 100 Hits Entries
- Tyla is on a league of her own after three of her hit songs entered the Billboard US 100 hits charts
- This record was held by Miriam Makeba, but Tyla has snatched the top accolade with her hit song Chanel
- Makeba's Pata Pata broke records many years ago and remained undefeated, that is, until Tyla rose to fame
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
What does Tyla have in common with Miriam Makeba? Well, both ladies have made Billboard US 100 hits history.
This time, it is Tyla who is standing tall after making her third entry into the prestigious US charts.
How Tyla defeated Miriam Makeba
After Chanel became her most popular song on Spotify, Tyla entered the hotly contested Billboard charts and defeated Miriam Makeba.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Decades ago, Makeba released the smash hit Pata Pata which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard US 100 hits. For the longest time, Makeba held the crown, but Tyla rose to fame and snatched it.
Tyla first made her presence known with Water which climbed to number 7 on the charts. After that, she released her smash hit Push 2 Start which was her second solo song to enter the chart at number 88.
Now, Chanel became Tyla's third song to grace the charts at number 94!
More Tyla wins in 2025
Just recently, Briefly News reported that Chanel has amassed 31.9 million streams on Spotify, becoming Tyla's most popular song on the platform. Thus dethroning her breakout single, Water, which has 1.2 billion streams.
The song entered the Spotify Global Daily Top 50 chart, peaking at number 48. What made the song popular? Well, it went viral on TikTok after the dance challenge received more than 2 million videos and endorsements from celebrities like Ciara.
Chanel also gave Tyla an impressive 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her number 186 in the world.
Adding to her 2025 wins, Tyla set the record for the biggest Asian tour by an African artist. She sold out a 20,000 capacity Impact Challenger H3 Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. And then in Tokyo, Japan, she sold Ariake Arena, which holds 15,000 people.
In the Philippines, Tyla sold out another 15,000 capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena, and she then performed at the Indian Sneaker Festival with over 20,000 fans singing to her music. The singer also headlined 10,000 capacity Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain twice and 8,000 Singapore Expo Arena.
In awe over her success, Tyla took to X and thanked her supporters for showing up for her We Wanna Party Tour. "Wrapped up #wwptour for the year. Gonna miss y'all OD!!!! Every place I visited was so beautiful, the people, the food, the country itself. I’m so lucky to have you guys!
Tyla wears Chanel on public transport
In a previous report from Briefly News Tyla was spotted wearing Chanel in a Toyota Quantum taxi.
Fans went wild over the unexpected juxtaposition of the global star sporting high-end designer wear on public transport, admiring her humility.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za