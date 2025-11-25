Tyla's new song Chanel has officially become her most popular single on her Spotify page

Within a month of its release, the song has garnered millions of streams and dethroned Tyla's breakout single Water as her most popular song

With an accompanying and viral dance challenge, it's clear that Tyla has another hit on her hands, and fans can't get enough of it

South African pop sensation Tyla has set another personal record with her latest single, Chanel, becoming her most popular song on Spotify.

Released on 24 October 2025, the song was instantly met with mixed reactions from critics and the online community, who compared it to some of Tyla's past singles.

However, Chanel managed to survive the negative feedback and allegations of plagiarism, quickly soaring to the top of the streaming charts.

Despite having only 31.9 million streams on Spotify, Chanel has become Tyla's most popular song on the platform, dethroning her breakout single, Water, which has 1.2 billion streams.

The song also entered the Spotify Global Daily Top 50 chart, peaking at number 48. The PopPiano anthem also skyrocketed in popularity due to its viral TikTok dance challenge and endorsements from celebrities like Ciara.

Briefly News reported that the song had garnered 2 million videos through its dance challenge. Meanwhile, Tyla's fan page, chartstyla, revealed that Chanel is simultaneously charting in 90 countries on Apple Music, and is now Tyla’s fastest lead song to enter the global Apple Music chart, surpassing Water.

Thanks to Chanel, Tyla has also reached an impressive 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, landing her at number 186 in the world, solidifying her position as the African artist with the most monthly listeners on the platform.

Somizi Mhlongo joins Chanel dance challenge

The Chanel dance challenge has gone viral on social media, with fans, influencers and celebrities showing off their moves to the viral trend.

Media personality and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo could not wait to join the trend and show fans his cool moves.

Watch Somizi's dance video below.

Read some of the reactions to SomGAGA's dance video.

🐘 admitted:

"I sometimes forget that you are a very good dancer."

🍃✿HOPE✿🍃 was stunned:

"First time I see somizi doing a dance trend this crazy."

pink sta showed love to Somizi Mhlongo:

"Forget about the pants, I haven't seen anyone with his moves, despite his age, this diva can move. True talent nje qha."

@ Official Nobody 🇿🇦💀🩵 was excited:

"I have been waiting for this Somizi forever. He is here now!"

Tshidiso added:

"Your energy is against your age, because why in my 20s am I not as active as you?"

CHANNIE_A.K.A_BABY C cheered:

"THE DIVA IS BACK!"

Tyla wears Chanel on public transport

In other Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer being spotted wearing Chanel in a Toyota Quantum taxi.

Fans went wild over the unexpected juxtaposition of the global star sporting high-end designer wear on public transport, admiring her humility.

