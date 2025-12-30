Reality TV star Nonku Williams sparked a frenzy of online debate following the unveiling of her latest romantic partner

While many followers have showered the media personality with well-wishes, a vocal section of the internet remains wary, raising eyebrows over the identity of her mysterious new man

However, despite the barrage of social media scepticism, the couple remains unapologetically public, refusing to let the court of public opinion dampen their newfound happiness

Social media questioned Nonku Williams' new relationship.

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is once again the talk of the town after she introduced her new prince charming, but the reveal has left fans deeply divided between celebration and concern.

Months after going Instagram official with her relationship with Lungani Rammaledi, sharing romantic moments together, social media users are concerned that the gentleman may be linked to some crooked dealings.

On 29 December 2025, Twitter (X) user HOTBOYLEEKS shared a cheeky post suggesting that Nonku would be "scammed again,"

"Nonku Williams is gonna get scammed again. Bookmark this."

The statement alluded to Nonku's past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi, whom she at some point accused of stealing building material from her.

Online users questioned the "legitimacy" of Nonku Williams' new partner, Lungani Rammaledi.

Source: Instagram

The post soon ignited a fierce debate about the reality TV star's choice in men. Also a divorcee, Nonku has opened up about her ex-husband and the physical and emotional trauma she experienced in their marriage.

The online community was divided between those who fear she is repeating past mistakes and others who questioned her choice of romantic partners.

See the online user's post below.

Online users react to Nonku Williams' criticism

Soon enough, the online community erupted in sharp criticism for Nonku Williams' relationship, raising questions about her partner's occupation and whether or not he was "good for her."

Briefly News previously highlighted Rammaledi's career in farming and agriculture. He is also the Director of Lungani Agricultural Holdings and Lungani Transport & Logistics, owning a large herd of cattle and vast acres of land.

However, even with this information, many people believe that the businessman is bad news. Read some comments below.

nonsssssss wrote:

"I don’t trust that man."

sibane_s argued:

"It all seems too good to be true."

RicardoBanks69 added:

"I went through that man’s IG, neh. He’s an opportunist; it’s going to end in tears."

Meanwhile, others suggested that Nonku may be "desperate for love" to an extent that she ignores red flags.

la_singela_ said:

"She's too desperate for love and companionship that one, but we'll be there."

NomondeNkosii wrote:

"And mjolo is the hill she's willing to die on, shame yoh."

VuyelwaDeSousa added:

"I’ve been saying, she’s so desperate for a man."

thebiggirlcheck said:

"She’s allergic to red flags but addicted to lessons."

On the other hand, some defended Nonku's partner, believing that he was a good man.

Nokulun66188298 said:

"That's a decent guy with a real business. He had a child late in life. Compared to her exes, he's not bad."

rev_magobe defended:

"She won't. The guy is successful and is humble, too. Ask us, his village neighbours."

