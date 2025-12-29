A viral video showed a man, allegedly intoxicated, evading arrest after violating several traffic laws

The motorist hid inside a family's house, who then contacted law enforcement to assist with the matter

Social media users were unimpressed with the man's actions, calling his alleged behaviour reckless

The online crowd watched a man evading an arrest. Images: Icsilviu / Pixabay, Nuusflits Nuus / Facebook

Source: UGC

A video showed a KwaZulu-Natal motorist, allegedly under the influence, trying to evade arrest after driving over four red traffic lights and moving into oncoming traffic. The online crowd expressed their disappointment, criticising the man's blatant disregard for the law.

According to Nuusflits Nuus, which posted the clip of the evasion on 28 December 2025, the man was eventually put in cuffs in Ramsgate near Port Shepstone before he hid himself inside a house. Family members requested assistance from traffic law officials, which also saw police presence at the scene.

Alleged reckless driver gets Mzansi talking

Local internet users who watched the video gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts and condemn the driver for putting innocent lives at risk.

The online crowd was upset to see such reckless behaviour and expressed themselves in the comments. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Senekal said to the man:

"Yes, brother, big problems are waiting for you now. They must permanently take away your license now."

Johrine Lochner added their opinion:

"This nonsense won't stop because drunk drivers are not punished."

Stephan Dronk Pastoor Nieuwenhuis applauded the authorities, writing:

"Good job. It's about time that some people learn that they are not above the law."

Mariette van den Berg, who also watched the clip, stated with a laugh:

"They look as if they have no clue how to arrest a drunk person."

Die Pophuis Hoekie angrily exclaimed:

"People could have died! Take his licence, and may he never be on the road again!"

Jeanne Van Schalkwyk shared in the comment section:

"I wish alcohol would disappear from the earth."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Nuusflits Nuus' account below:

3 Other stories about reckless drivers

Source: Briefly News