“People Could Have Died”: Anger Erupts Over Alleged Drunk Driver's Reckless Behaviour
- A viral video showed a man, allegedly intoxicated, evading arrest after violating several traffic laws
- The motorist hid inside a family's house, who then contacted law enforcement to assist with the matter
- Social media users were unimpressed with the man's actions, calling his alleged behaviour reckless
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A video showed a KwaZulu-Natal motorist, allegedly under the influence, trying to evade arrest after driving over four red traffic lights and moving into oncoming traffic. The online crowd expressed their disappointment, criticising the man's blatant disregard for the law.
According to Nuusflits Nuus, which posted the clip of the evasion on 28 December 2025, the man was eventually put in cuffs in Ramsgate near Port Shepstone before he hid himself inside a house. Family members requested assistance from traffic law officials, which also saw police presence at the scene.
Alleged reckless driver gets Mzansi talking
Local internet users who watched the video gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts and condemn the driver for putting innocent lives at risk.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Sophie Senekal said to the man:
"Yes, brother, big problems are waiting for you now. They must permanently take away your license now."
Johrine Lochner added their opinion:
"This nonsense won't stop because drunk drivers are not punished."
Stephan Dronk Pastoor Nieuwenhuis applauded the authorities, writing:
"Good job. It's about time that some people learn that they are not above the law."
Mariette van den Berg, who also watched the clip, stated with a laugh:
"They look as if they have no clue how to arrest a drunk person."
Die Pophuis Hoekie angrily exclaimed:
"People could have died! Take his licence, and may he never be on the road again!"
Jeanne Van Schalkwyk shared in the comment section:
"I wish alcohol would disappear from the earth."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Nuusflits Nuus' account below:
3 Other stories about reckless drivers
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a Ford Ranger driver was driving towards oncoming traffic before crashing off the road into nearby bushes.
- A video showcased taxi drivers using the opposite lane to skip heavy traffic. The controversial footage caused a division among South Africans.
- Rapper Shebeshxt allegedly drove recklessly while under the influence after he recorded himself racing his car.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za