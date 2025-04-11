A video showcasing taxi drivers' daring moves went on social media, leaving many people talking

One thing about taxi drivers in South Africa, they will create their own rules no matter what, and these gents did just that.

A clip unveiling taxi drivers using the opposite lane to skip traffic left Mzansi with mixed reactions. Image: The Gift 777

Source: Getty Images

Taxi using opposite lane to cut through traffic

A video which was shared on Facebook by Brandon Nhamo shows mini taxi buses driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic congestion, and the clip has gone viral, leaving Mzansi peeps fuming.

The incident, which reportedly took place during peak hour traffic, shows the taxi drivers boldly using the oncoming lane to bypass a long queue of vehicles.

In the footage, the taxi driver appears unfazed as they drove into oncoming traffic. Several motorists are forced to swerve or slow down to avoid a potential head-on collision. The blatant disregard for road rules and safety has reignited the debate around taxi drivers and their often reckless behaviour on the roads.

Many South Africans took to the comments section to express their frustration, with one person saying:

"That's why I don't feel pity if the taxi is involved in an accident. Passengers love the way they're transported and they don't care about their safety. So why should I care."

The video left some amused, while others were not impressed by the taxi drivers' behaviours as they called authorities to enforce stricter traffic laws and some are even demanding that the taxi’s licence be revoked.

While many understand the pressure taxi drivers face to meet demanding schedules for their clients, most agree that endangering lives is unacceptable. This latest incident adds to a growing list of complaints about the taxi industry’s lack of accountability and road safety.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

People in Mzansi shared different sentiments on the taxi drivers' behaviour and headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

DrRyan Mahlangu said:

"You can’t love someone that is going to help you go and meet your ancestors in thar name of arriving early."

Andrew Van Der Helm shared:

"Yet if I tried that - I would be pulled off, fined and car taken from me!"

Kgosi Mat wrote:

"I think this is dangerous because we chose to see it that way...though mathematically it is a rather an efficient use of the road. Why not have the other people driving against traffic use x2 lanes. And ticket whoever is gonna slow down the efficiency lane."

Wojak Feels Guy expressed:

"A lawless country is what I see. Putting passengers and other motorists in danger. This should not be normalised."

A video showcasing taxi drivers using the opposite lane to skip traffic left South Africans divided. Image: Brandon Nhamo

Source: Getty Images

3 Other funny stories about taxis

In another article, Briefly News reported about a woman travelling from Centurion who showed a taxi's gear moving at a 180-degree angle.

reported about a woman travelling from Centurion who showed a taxi's gear moving at a 180-degree angle. Talk about flexible! South Africans laughed after seeing a video of a taxi passenger and a driver arguing about whether an additional fare should be charged for a dog onboard.

A man left online users cracking up when he pulled a tokoloshe prank after entering a taxi. The fearful passengers immediately vacated the vehicle.

