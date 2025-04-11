One young lady from London was not having it with taxi drivers as she called them out in a video that was making the rounds online

She revealed how she had just moved to Cape Town from England, where she did not drive much

People in South Africa reacted by flooding the comments to express their thoughts on the hun's opinion

A lady from the United Kingdom voiced her frustration over South African taxi drivers, which set the internet ablaze.

A UK lady called out South African taxi drivers in a video. Image: @taraberwin

Source: TikTok

UK lady puts SA taxi drivers on blast

Taking to her social media account under the handle @taraberwin, the babe made bold claims which sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans who didn’t hold back in the comment section.

@taraberwin shared that she had just moved to Cape Town from London. She went on to say that she had just started driving in the Mother City, as her boyfriend had been the one driving her around for the past month.

Now that the woman has her own car, she’s been discovering some interesting things on the roads in Cape Town. @taraberwin also shared that she didn’t drive in London due to them having a "tube" everywhere – a slang term for the London Underground, the city’s railway system. As a result, she hadn’t driven for nearly six years.

When talking about taxi drivers in London, @taraberwin said the following:

"Taxi drivers in London have a reputation of being like, quite brazen, quite brave and just kind of you weaving in and out a little bit."

She further explained that taxi drivers in South Africa give her "anxiety." @taraberwin recalled an incident where she was driving on a main road and a taxi crossed six lanes on the highway, leaving her in shock.

@taraberwin expressed that the taxi organisation is allegedly a "mafia" and, according to her, a "corrupt organisation" that tries to get money from people by coming up with schemes. She stated the following in the video:

"They set those trucks or they set the trains on fire."

Despite all the chaos, the young lady said she’s having fun and learning more about the country and the city each day.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in

The online community reacted with mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

GuyLifeSa said:

"Taxi drivers in Cape Town 100% never obey the rules. Stay safe."

DanTheMan added:

"It’s not even summer anymore. Welcome though. Good to have you in our beautiful country."

Lou shared:

"I hooted at a taxi driver once, many years ago in Joburg. He chased me for about 20 kilometers hooting & shouting at me & trying to run me off the road. Never done it since. Now I smile and wave."

Delia_abrahams was amused:

"Haha South Africa is a movie I swear best place om earth."

UK babe puts SA taxi drivers on blast in a TikTok video. Image: @taraberwin

Source: TikTok

3 Other funny stories about taxis

In another article, Briefly News reported about a woman travelling from Centurion who showed a taxi's gear moving at a 180-degree angle.

reported about a woman travelling from Centurion who showed a taxi's gear moving at a 180-degree angle. Talk about flexible! South Africans laughed after seeing a video of a taxi passenger and a driver arguing about whether an additional fare should be charged for a dog onboard.

A man left online users cracking up when he pulled a tokoloshe prank after entering a taxi. The fearful passengers immediately vacated the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News