A recent study has revealed that the long-held stereotype of BMW drivers being narcissists was actually true

The findings were taken from a survey that involved 2,000 motorists taking a narcissism test, and the results of them

South Africans had a good laugh at the research, while some got defensive and stated that most people on the road are bad

A recent study conducted in the UK asked 2,000 motorists to take a narcissism test, with the results showing whether the individuals lacked empathy and had an unnatural sense of self-importance. From the results, it was found that BMW ranked high in all the areas discussed, based on the 19 car brands the survey was conducted for.

Kings of the road

According to ScrapCarComparison, a recent study published by them also shows that BMW drivers had the most psychopathic tendencies, too. People stuck with a Mercedes or a Honda were in second and third place. The least popular car brands among narcissistic people tend to be Skoda and Volvo.

South Africa reacts

People in the comments section of the study posted online got hot under the collar. Some people became defensive of BMW and pointed out that many people on South African roads are self-absorbed. One commenter claimed that taxi drivers were the real problem in the streets.

The car brand is quite popular in South Africa. It is quite common to hear a BMW engine being revved up at a traffic light.

South Africans shared their two cents about the study.

Madelein Pretorius said:

"Taxi drivers tops everyone else on the road when it come to rudeness, selfishness, recklessness and disregard of road rules. They have no regard for any other life but their own. Most of them are illegally on the road, too. They rule traffic police, not the other way around."

Mc Bosh mentioned:

"Study conducted by Mercedes Benz employees."

Claudene Caroline Ahnoop commented:

"BMW drivers, there is like a switch that gets turned on as soon as they see another BMW. When the switch is on, they race, overtake, sit on bumper etc. Both my husband and I drive performance cars, but we will find a 320d sitting on our bumper or wanting to race, like for goodness sake, I will leave you behind for dead, there isn’t any respect for the next driver."

Llewellyn G shared:

"It’s because they have to pay for everything as an extra, they are always angry 😂"

Jaco Le Roux posted:

"NO. False news. It is the majority of South Africans that have become lawless. Do not only blame BMW drivers. Lawlessness in South Africa's roads is a major issue."

Bianca Jordaan said

"BMW scored higher because they probably answered the questions truthfully; the rest all lied 🤣"

Grant Edson commented:

"We listen, and we don't judge 😆"

