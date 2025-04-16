A local man shared pictures of an accident between a Toyota Tazz and a super-fast car worth millions

Both cars were badly damaged in what appeared to be a head-on collision, in the picture slides shared on TikTok

Social media users filled the comment section with worry and humour, as many wished the Tazz driver was not in the wrong, worried about the huge debt he would incur

A young man shared a slide of a Toyota collision with a car worth millions. Image: @zwoluga451

Source: TikTok

A young content creator shared pictures of an accident that left online users discussing how the Toyota owner's insurance company would react if their client was at fault.

The man, TikTok user @zwoluga451, shared the photo slides on the video-streaming platform, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who debated the accident.

The man shows the accident

The first picture shared shows three men on their phones, standing next to a Lamborghini that has been involved in a head-on collision at the traffic intersection. The Lamborghini's door, which opens upwards, is wide open, with the traffic standing still, watching the scene.

The second slide shows two gents standing behind a Toyota Tazz that appeared to be about to turn to the right, from the south side, before colliding with the super-fast car, which was also about to turn right, but from the north side.

See the TikTok post below:

SA debates the accident

The clip gained 231K views, 16K likes, and nearly 600 comments from social media users who were shocked by the rare sight of a super-fast car, not only in an accident, but also with an old and affordable car.

Many hoped that the Tazz owner was not at fault, joking that he would have to sell his house and pets to pay for the Lambo's damages. Others added humour, anticipating what insurance companies would say when contacted about the accident.

Mzansi was worried about the Toyota Tazz owner's emotional state after his accident. Image: @zwoluga451

Source: TikTok

User @Michael Pienaar shared:

"That Tazz owner better hope their insurance comes to the rescue, but to be honest that is way more than the standard 5 mil 3rd party coverage."

User @Brightness said:

"Yoh! I just realised my problems are actually not problems 🙂."

User @THEKISO MALEBO joked:

"The only option is for the Toyota Tazz owner to apologize😂😂."

User @Essy added:

"Now this is bad luck! My concern is the Tazz driver, bro is traumatized for sure."

User Nhlalalajunior.sa asked:

"Is that a Lamborghini Mercielago😩😭💀 parts of that thing are highly impossible to find."

