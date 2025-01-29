A jaw-dropping Lamborghini, valued over 10M was spotted making its way through a high-end estate in Paarl

The sleek white supercar was shared on TikTok by a young man, wowing the online community who envied the driver

Many were inspired by the luxury sight, wondering what it takes it afford such an extravagant ride and lifestyle

A young man spotted an R12M Lamborghini driving in the Val de Vie Estate, in Paarl. Image: @g.i.b.e.l.s

Source: TikTok

A man in Paarl, near Cape Town, turned heads when he was seen driving a stunning Lamborghini Reuvuelto, a rare and ultra-expensive supercar.

The hybrid V12 engine car was captured by a TikTok user whose handle is @g.i.b.e.l.s, quickly gaining traction among social media users.

The Lamborghini cruises in the estate

In the clip, the driver can be seen driving inside the high-security Val de Vie Estate approaching the gate to exit.

The white luxury vehicle, with a sleek design, gleams under the sunlight while roaring its engine, making it impossible for the school learners standing not far from the gate to turn and look.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loved the super-fast car

The post attracted many comments from social media users who were motivated by the driver's achievement. Some dreamt of owning such a car in future while. Others playfully questioned where people get the kind of money needed to afford an R12M car, while a few joked about needing new friends who could introduce them to such a lavish lifestyle.

Residents in a high-end suburb near Cape Town could not help but stare at a superfast car they saw in their estate. Credit: FluxFactory / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @poko_Ghost asked:

"Entlek, how do some peeps hustle? The way I wanna get to this point of wealth 🤦🏿‍♂️💯🔥."

User er @user7686641962615 said:

"Soft life 😍."

User @s_taylor_b0luxury added:

"It’s okay my turn is coming."

User @Alli commented:

"Boss please help out gave me 2m to pay off my home."

User @Official.Fx share:

"One day I promise🔥😭."

User @Lindall Booysen added:

"Well if you wanna buy yourself something, why not? You only live once 🥰."

3 Other luxury car articles

Briefly News previously reported on super fast cars such as Porches, Lamborghini's and Ferrari's that were spotted in Cape Town CBD revving their engines.

A man driving a Lamborghini Mansory Urus worth R8.5M turned heads as it passed down a street in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News