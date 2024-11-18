“Polo Driver Is Traumatised”: Lamborghini Club Members Flex Supercars at BP Garage, Mzansi Amazed
- Members of a Lamborghini club in Pretoria recently turned a BP garage into a luxury car showcase
- The unexpected display of the colourful cars was captured in a TikTok video and dropped jaws
- Mzansi people in the comments admired the sleek rides, with some joking about how normal cars looked out of place
Luxury vibes hit Pretoria when Lamborghini club members rolled into a BP garage for an impromptu flex session.
Display of sleek cars and revving sounds
Captured in a TikTok video, the chic convoy of colourful supercars turned heads and left South Africans buzzing online.
The clip posted on 17 November by @andre_the_official, showed a variety of Lamborghinis parked in style.
Some owners revved their powerful engines, displaying their rides’ roar, while others opened their iconic upward-swinging doors to flaunt the sleek designs.
South Africans amazed by supercars
It's a scene that screams luxury, and TikTokkers can't get enough. The video has already racked up over 77,000 views.
Watch the video below:
Some netizens are joking about spotting regular cars that seemed out of place in the middle of the stunning convoy.
See some comments below:
@phantom asked:
"Can I have the white one please. 😁"
@thashan20 stated:
"Wow, the green one at the end is fire. 🔥 🔥"
@mosdee commented:
"The Polo driver is traumatised."
@sbudak shared:
"My favourite is the Gallardo always has always been lit. Nice convoy."
@melokuhle2220 joked:
"Can I join the club as a passenger with the hope of owning one day. 😁"
@KingOfMonsters®️ asked:
"Where do these people get the money?"
@robbez highlighted:
"It looks like the Polo in the corner is being bullied. 🤣🤣🤣"
@fohlabibs added:
"Old money. These guys used to own Lanceria airport now they have their private airport opposite Lanceria. 🤞Not black popeyes poping bottles in clubs."
SA reacts to video of high-end vehicle convoy
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a sighting of a local prophet's high-end supercar at a local garage, has South Africa buzzing with curiosity and speculation.
The incident, captured and shared on social media, has sparked widespread discussion and questioning about the prophet’s financial sources.
