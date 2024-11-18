Members of a Lamborghini club in Pretoria recently turned a BP garage into a luxury car showcase

The unexpected display of the colourful cars was captured in a TikTok video and dropped jaws

Mzansi people in the comments admired the sleek rides, with some joking about how normal cars looked out of place

Luxury vibes hit Pretoria when Lamborghini club members rolled into a BP garage for an impromptu flex session.

Display of sleek cars and revving sounds

Captured in a TikTok video, the chic convoy of colourful supercars turned heads and left South Africans buzzing online.

The clip posted on 17 November by @andre_the_official, showed a variety of Lamborghinis parked in style.

Some owners revved their powerful engines, displaying their rides’ roar, while others opened their iconic upward-swinging doors to flaunt the sleek designs.

South Africans amazed by supercars

It's a scene that screams luxury, and TikTokkers can't get enough. The video has already racked up over 77,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are joking about spotting regular cars that seemed out of place in the middle of the stunning convoy.

See some comments below:

@phantom asked:

"Can I have the white one please. 😁"

@thashan20 stated:

"Wow, the green one at the end is fire. 🔥 🔥"

@mosdee commented:

"The Polo driver is traumatised."

@sbudak shared:

"My favourite is the Gallardo always has always been lit. Nice convoy."

@melokuhle2220 joked:

"Can I join the club as a passenger with the hope of owning one day. 😁"

@KingOfMonsters®️ asked:

"Where do these people get the money?"

@robbez highlighted:

"It looks like the Polo in the corner is being bullied. 🤣🤣🤣"

@fohlabibs added:

"Old money. These guys used to own Lanceria airport now they have their private airport opposite Lanceria. 🤞Not black popeyes poping bottles in clubs."

SA reacts to video of high-end vehicle convoy

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a sighting of a local prophet's high-end supercar at a local garage, has South Africa buzzing with curiosity and speculation.

The incident, captured and shared on social media, has sparked widespread discussion and questioning about the prophet’s financial sources.

