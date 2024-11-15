A Mzansi woman demonstrated how to recycle soap scraps into a new bar in a creative TikTok video

She is seen in the footage going through the process of heating and shaping the old pieces of soap

Netizens had mixed feelings, with some praising the hack and others questioning the time-consuming method

A Mzansi woman demonstrated how she moulds soap. Image: @bandilegazu799/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

It’s not every day you see scraps turned into something new! A TikTok user recently shared a clever tutorial on recycling soap scraps into a brand-new bar.

Step-by-step soap moulding hack

The woman takes viewers through the entire process. She starts by heating leftover soap pieces in a pot until they melt.

Next, she pours the mixture into an empty container to create a mould, allowing it to set into a brand-new bar. The result? A fully functional soap bar that impressed some viewers.

Soap-making TikTok video gains traction

The informative video posted on the account @bandilegazu799 has now more than 583,000 views, and 11,000 likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers had plenty to say about the hack. While some applauded her resourcefulness and love for reducing waste, others felt it wasn’t worth the effort.

See some comments below:

@pearl said:

"Do you cook and eat from those pans after this? 🥰🥰"

@user1871110519021 asked:

"Is it poverty or what I'm not getting it? 😏😏"

@blue~•melanin commented:

"This is why other countries laugh at us. 😭"

@user4741425015478 shared:

"I once tried it but failed. Ayizange ya melt yonkhe."

@myles mentioned:

"You should be taking precautions in doing that especially with the fumes coming out while heating. And they should be at least of same brand to avoid different chemical reactions."

@Vee_luxe pointed out:

"All this stress just for one soap."

@WaheedahLeonie added:

"That's why it's not safe at everyone’s houses. 😂"

@FE4R•PLUHH stated:

"Jiki jiki we eating lavender flavour rice. 😔"

