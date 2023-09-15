One woman showed people her homemade remedy for hyperpigmentation by making a TikTok video

The stunning lady showed people how she uses natural ingredients to even out her skin complexion

People who watched the video thought she made a useful video to help others who are looking to have an even skin tone

A woman made a useful video with an accessible beauty tip. The lady made a video of what she uses to clear any dark spots.

A TikTok video shows a woman making soap for hyperpigmentation, and peeps loved her remedy. Image: @itslimphomosia

The video by the woman went viral, and many people were delighted to see her DIY recipe for soap. The TikTok post received more than 100 000 likes and many comments from people who shared their two cents about the remedy.

Woman makes soap for hyperpigmentation in TikTok video

@itslimphomosia posted a video of how she makes her soap to get rid of hyperpigmentation. In the video, the lady used turmeric as the key ingredient and combined it with Pure Soap.

In her caption, the young lady explained that turmeric can help brighten and even out skin tone and reduce skin inflammation.

Watch the video below:

South Africans eager to try soap recipe

People commented on the video, telling the lady that her soap looked convincing. Other netizens had their own tips for getting rid of hyperpigmentation.

User1992 said:

"Also add a few drops of the Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toner, it works. I’ve used it for a week now and I’m loving the results."

Thami Zulu wrote:

"Guys, nina you're scientists yazi."

Christie commented:

"Thanks for the recipe. I'm dark in complexion, can I use this soap to bath without it bleaching my skin?"

Darkandlovely528 added:

"Omg you just saved me some money."

User6093925415790 gushed:

"Thank you for the plug."

People love to see beauty hacks

Online users are always happy when creators are open with their beauty secrets. One lady showed people how she uses soap to lay her edges.

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to share how she got rid of her body hyperpigmentation and achieved glowing skin on a budget.

Taking care of one's skin is often seen as a form of self-care. According to Everyday Health, this is because taking the time to cleanse, moisturise, and protect one's skin can be a way to show oneself love and attention.

