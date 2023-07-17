A woman shows people all the steps she takes to look good every day without breaking the bank by using cheap products

The lady made a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) where she did her hair and makeup as people were curious about her edges

Online users were fascinated when they saw the way the woman lay down her baby hair using Sunlight bar soap

A TikTok creator went viral after giving her audience a close look into how she gets ready. The lady told people she is on a budget and uses affordable products.

A TikTok video shows a woman using Sunlight bar soap to tame her edges, and people were amazed. Image: @thando.wolff

Source: TikTok

Many were interested to see what she uses, and got over 33 000 likes. People left more than 100 comments, as many were divided about how she used soap.

Women's cheap makeup routine gets 300 000 views

A creator on TikTok @thando.wolff showed people that she rubs an old toothbrush into sunlight soap and sleek down her edges and eyebrows. The lady made a GRWM using her cheap products, and it turned out to be simple with a lip combo. Watch her video below:

Online users discuss women's edges routine using Sunlight bar soap

People usually love to see creators with good beauty tips. This woman's method for doing edges and many argued that using soap could be problematic if it starts raining.

k☆mo asked:

"When it starts raining?"

Thando Wolf, the creator, admitted:

"Oh no dusted."

@Katlego_Smilee asked:

"How do you remove the white stuff on your edges? I always struggle with that."

mrssgraham commented:

"I'll forever respect the ladies that do their edges with the green bar, cause how?"

Blessing said:

"Sunlight once made my edges white at school, wasn’t it embarrassing? I had to convince people it was got2be styling gel."

user9863275421 wrote:

"Sunlight is actually not bad on edges I use it too."

Thando Wolf, the creator, added:

"It’s perfect like for me? BIG W."

Mzansi love to see TikTokkers' beauty tips and tricks

Netizens often like to chime in on videos showing beauty hacks. One woman left people grateful after sharing her list of makeup basics to buy as a beginner.

Source: Briefly News