Finding the perfect balance between on and off-screen time is no easy feat, but research shows that Gen Z is limiting their screen time

Striking a balance between screen time and other activities is essential to promote an overall healthy lifestyle

Doing physical activities, having face-to-face interactions and setting screen time can help mitigate the risks associated with excessive screen usage

Cutting back on screen time is no easy task. But it should be a top priority. Image: Noel Hendrickson

Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that limiting screen time is important, but for many, it’s easier said than done.

In a recent survey of 4000 Germans, French, Americans, and Brits, it was found that all generations have issues with screen time.

According to ExpressVPN’s survey on limiting tech for mental health, Gen Z is making an effort to limit their time on screens. The study found that around 17% of Gen Z users limit their screen time on most days. However, 28% of users in this generation noted they struggled to cut back on their screens.

Interestingly, the same survey found that 33% of Millennials effectively limit their screen time, but a whopping 25% noted that they struggle to cut back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the Gen X category, 24% said they are comfortable with the time spent on their devices, while 35% of the Boomers surveyed said they’re happy with the time they spend on screens.

Which device is the hardest to cut back on with screen time?

Smartphones are the hardest device to cut back on. The study revealed that of those surveyed, 61% said it was hardest to put down their cellphones, 23% said it was hard to cut back on watching TV, 12% indicated they had trouble switching off their tablets, and 6% noted it’s hardest for them to limit screen time on their video game consoles.

What causes excessive usage of smart devices?

We know the health risks associated with screen time, and yet we can’t bring ourselves to put them down.

The study found that people just can’t put down their devices because of:

The fear of missing out Lack of motivation Work Social pressure.

How can you limit screen time?

Minimalism has become increasingly popular in the modern age, and digital minimalism is following suit. The survey revealed that this concept is growing in popularity across all age groups.

Cal Newport authored Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World. In it, he discusses decluttering our digital lives and using technology to enhance our well-being.

Newport urges users to prioritize quality over quantity and evaluate the value of each digital tool.

Many people have found reasonable and easy ways to cut back on their digital usage. This includes:

Set specific times to check devices Apps that limit or time screen time Tech-free areas in your home, like at the dining table when eating Digital detox challenges.

Of the 4000 people surveyed, 45% of the Gen Z respondents and 39% of Millennials said they’re actively cutting back on their devices for mental health reasons. Constant notifications can lead to elevated levels of stress and anxiety.

In the Gen Z category, 43% revealed they’re also cutting back for productivity reasons, while 38% of the Millennials surveyed agreed that cutting back improves their focus.

Quality family time is another major driving factor across all age groups.

What are the risks associated with excessive screen time?

According to News Medical Life Sciences, the potential risks of exorbitant screen time can have a negative impact on children younger than 5. While research is limited, many professionals have indicated that toddlers should be limited to 1 hour of screen time daily. Daily screen time can create a significant risk for ADHD.

An overuse of screen time can also lead to depression and anxiety, whereas social media and mobile gaming addiction can cause social behavioral issues.

Other major risks include, but are not limited to:

1. Insomnia

The blue light present on smart devices can cause insomnia or sleep disruptions.

Blue light tricks the brain into thinking it’s daytime.

Our bodies naturally release the sleep hormone melatonin at night, but blue light emitted by smart devices can stop the release of this hormone.

Research suggests that smart device users should put down their devices an hour or two before bedtime.

2. Obesity

A lack of physical activity can lead to major weight gain. Furthermore, television commercials often punt unhealthy eating habits by marketing fast food, highly processed foods, unhealthy snacks, and sweets and breakfast cereals loaded with sugar.

3. Poor posture

Another major risk factor is poor posture, and something that’s been dubbed tech neck.

On average, people spend around 3.5 hours on their devices daily. That’s not to mention the eight hours many spend working on their laptops.

Bending your head forward puts significant stress on your back and neck muscles because your body prefers visual comfort over postural comfort.

You can alleviate poor posture by standing or sitting in a neutral and supported upright position.

4. Eye strain

Excessive screen time can cause major eye strain called computer vision syndrome.

If you have irritated or dry eyes, blurry vision, or headaches, you could be suffering from eye strain.

Adjusting your posture, lubricating your eyes, and correcting your vision errors can treat computer vision syndrome.

3 tips to cut back on screen time

Cutting back on screen time is essential not only for a balanced lifestyle but for overall wellbeing too. Here are some tips to cut back:

1. Think of screen time limiting as a digital diet

Cut back on excessive screen time by prioritizing content that will enrich your life or educate you.

You can even block certain websites on your phone for a much-needed digital break.

2. Do tech-free activities

Find fun and healthy activities that will help you cut back on tech use, such as a walk on the beach, a hike, or a fun workshop or class.

3. Ditch the FOMO (fear of missing out)

Don’t let FOMO bring you down and join the JOMO (joy of missing out) craze. Try enjoy your tech-free time and the much-needed break from all the noisy notifications.

Use this newfound freedom to connect with friends or loved ones and live in the moment.

Conclusion

Although it’s difficult to cut back on screen time, the benefits of digital minimalism far outweigh the cons. Limiting your screen time can hugely boost your mental health and overall well-being.

Start small and limit yourself in small increments, then increase your digital detox time each week to make the transition smoother.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News