North West mining magnate Solly Soka Madibela, widely known as MySol, rang in his birthday weekend by showing off a reported R220 million Clifton mansion in Cape Town. The founder of MySol Holdings also unveiled a one-of-a-kind custom Brabus Rolls-Royce, putting his combined birthday splurge at close to a quarter of a billion rand for two buys.

Pictures of My Sol. Images: MYSOL Holdings And Logistic

Source: Facebook

Social media caught fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026, when videos of the property surfaced online. Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba had already shared news of the mansion purchase on Instagram the day before. Mzansi had barely caught its breath before the Rolls-Royce reveal dropped too.

A Clifton address that hits differently

The property sits in one of South Africa’s most coveted postcodes. MySol is now reportedly a neighbour to DJ Black Coffee, whose own Clifton mansion is valued at R157 million. The Atlantic Ocean views come with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a private cinema, a spa, and a six-car garage. Monthly rates on a property like this reportedly sit around R131,000, more than most professionals take home in a salary. Only an estimated 700 South Africans operate in this financial bracket.

The birthday flex did not stop at bricks and mortar. MySol also showed off a custom Brabus Rolls-Royce collaboration, a one-of-a-kind build that reportedly cost over R20 million. His own response to the inevitable chatter was straightforward: You must spoil yourself when you work hard.

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The spending comes on the back of serious business investment. MySol Holdings has pumped over R200 million into mining equipment, including Volvo articulated dump trucks and excavators. The MySol Foundation continues to fund bursaries and skills training for communities in the North West.

Source: Briefly News