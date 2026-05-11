Jeffreys Bay beachgoers are being warned to stay alert after 10 dead puff adders and two olive snakes washed up on the Eastern Cape shoreline. The snakes were discovered between PiliPili JBay and Albatross Beach following recent floods.

Residents are warned to be careful when visiting the beach. Image: Mark Kostich

Source: Getty Images

Kouga News first reported the incident, with Oribi Animal Rescue urging the public to treat any snakes found there with serious caution.

Emma-Lisa Steyn of Oribi Animal Rescue received a call about the snakes and immediately flagged the danger to the community. She warned that dead puff adders are still venomous and must never be handled. Children and dogs are especially at risk, as they may confuse a lifeless snake for a rope or a toy.

What to do if you spot a snake at the beach

The floods pushed large amounts of debris and wildlife into the ocean. Much of it is now washing back onto the shore, and more snakes could still turn up. Steyn, who is listed by the African Snakebite Institute as a snake removal contact, wants people to know the right steps to take.

If a snake is not moving, residents should place a stick upright near it without touching it. They should then contact Steyn for safe collection and disposal. If a snake is still moving, people must keep their distance and call her on 083 288 1882.

Dog walkers and families spending time on the beach are asked to stay especially watchful along the shoreline until further notice.

See the photos by Kouga News here:

Source: Briefly News