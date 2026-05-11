Rapper Gigi LaMayne has announced that she will be releasing a new single on Friday, this week

LaMayne tapped artists from three major genres to create a new single that will show her versatility as an artist

In a statement to Briefly News, Gigi revealed her collaborators are PCee, Ndloh Jnr, and VMB Unite

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South African rapper Gigi LaMayne has teamed up with Pcee, Ndloh Jnr, and VMB Unite for her upcoming genre-blending song. The tune, described as "explosive" to Briefly News, is titled Imnandi Lento.

Rapper Gigi LaMayne has teased a new single titled ‘Imnandi Lento’. Image: Gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

"Get ready to move, feel and celebrate, the sound of Africa is calling," Gigi said in a statement, promising fans to feel the vibrancy of Africa in her song.

Gigi prepares to drop new single

The song will drop on Friday, 15 May 2026, with the award-winning rapper and songwriter promising an infectious song which fuses amapiano jams, 3Step and rap lyrics.

"South Africa’s sonic landscape is about to ignite as Gigi LaMayne joins forces with Pcee, Ndloh Jnr, and VMB for “Imnandi Lento”, a bold, genre-blending anthem, the statement reads.

Gigi stated that the song will introduce a fresh African wave, something different to her sound.

"Fusing sharp lyricism, infectious amapiano grooves and the rising pulse of 3 Step, Imnandi Lento captures the spirit of a new African wave that is confident, stylish, and unapologetically vibrant. This is more than a collaboration; it’s a meeting of distinct sonic worlds, each artist bringing their signature energy to create a track built for dancefloors, culture and global impact," the statement continues.

What can fans expect from Gigi's single

Of course, Gigi, who caused a stir when she showed love to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, will be bringing her commanding bars as well as her loud presence. PCee is injecting that amapiano flavour that is sure to make listeners dance.

"Ndloh Jnr adds fresh momentum from the emerging 3Step movement, with VMB elevating the record through rich musicality and flair," they shared.

The mission is clear: African unity and excellence will be at the forefront of Gigi's new single.

"From studio sessions rooted in creative freedom to a seamless fusion of styles, Imnandi Lento stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in shaping the future of African music. With a dynamic rollout including digital campaigns, influencer activations and strong DJ/radio support, the release is poised to make waves across South Africa and beyond."

Rapper Gigi LaMayne has teased a new single, ‘Imnandi Lento’. Image: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi trolled for her viral picture

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne was recently mocked for her latest picture with a fan, which went viral on social media on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Local internet users took to X to mock the rapper's photo and her boyfriend, whom they nicknamed Reason Alakine.

The popular entertainment news channel MDN News shared the latest pic of the rapper with a fan on its X account on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News